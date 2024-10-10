Benchmark Realty Unveils Value Awards at 11th Annual EXPO

Hundreds of real estate practitioners gathered for the sold-out professional development event featuring the firm's inaugural Value Awards, Jared James keynote and over 70 local real estate industry vendors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Realty held its annual Benchmark EXPO on October 4, 2024, drawing over 425 attendees from the Greater Nashville, Southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee real estate communities. This sold-out event underscores the relevance of the content presented for the professional development of real estate practitioners across the region. Celebrating its 11th year, the Benchmark EXPO has become the region's best-attended, premier real estate conference.

This year's EXPO marked a significant milestone with the introduction of Benchmark Realty's inaugural Value Awards. Unlike traditional awards that focus on sales performance, the Value Awards honor agents who embrace Benchmark Realty's core values and demonstrate a genuine commitment to positively impacting their communities. It is the first awards program ever to be introduced by the brokerage.

"This year's Benchmark EXPO was EPIC! Our entire raison d'être as an organization is about improving the lives of our affiliates so they can be better equipped to provide for their families and serve their clients. This event was laser-focused on our culture, our core principles and raising our people to the highest level of achievement possible. I am so proud of our entire team's work that made this the most successful Benchmark EXPO ever. With all that said, just wait until next year!" stated Benchmark Realty President Scott Rowland.

The event featured a keynote presentation by Jared James, a highly sought-after industry coach and speaker. His "How to Win in the New Era" session provided valuable strategies that empower attendees to navigate the current real estate landscape, adapt to change and thrive.

In addition to the awards and keynote, the EXPO showcased over 70 local real estate industry vendors. This diverse array of exhibitors, including inspectors, insurance agents, plumbers and transaction coordinators, offered affiliates opportunities to forge meaningful connections and enhance their service offerings throughout all stages of client transactions.

With more than 1,700 affiliates serving Tennessee, Southern Kentucky and Northern Alabama, Benchmark Realty continues to expand its market presence. The success of this year's EXPO solidifies its status as a premier event in the region's real estate community, setting the stage for future gatherings and ongoing initiatives that reflect Benchmark's commitment to service excellence and its mantra, "Be Better, Be Benchmark."

About Benchmark Realty

Benchmark Realty LLC, a member of the United Real Estate Family of Companies, was founded in 2006 and has grown to over 1,700 affiliates who have made the firm the No. 1 market share company in the Greater Nashville, Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky region. The company operates a full-service flat-fee agent compensation model and offers world-class business tools and career training to its affiliates.

Media Contact

April Gonzalez, Benchmark Realty, 504-237-3500, [email protected], https://BenchmarkRealtyTN.com

SOURCE Benchmark Realty