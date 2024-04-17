Benchmark Recognized by U.S. News & World Report with 62 "Best" Senior Living Community Excellence Awards

Earns Highest Number of Awards Since Program Inception Three Years Ago As Voted by Residents & Their Family Members

WALTHAM, Mass., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Senior Living, the largest senior housing provider in New England, today announced that 44 of its Northeast continuing care, independent living, assisted living and Mind & Memory Care communities have been named U.S. News & World Report "Best" senior living communities, receiving a total of 62 awards. Benchmark was one of only 15 senior living providers in the entire country to receive the highest number of recognitions.

U.S. News & World Report 2024 Best Senior Living ratings are designed to ease the process of researching and choosing the right senior living community by directing consumers to only those who maintain high standards. Benchmark's U.S. News success this year, like 2022 and 2023, far outpaced the industry average for achieving "Best" status.

Benchmark communities achieved Best Continuing Care, Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care designations by receiving the highest possible ratings in each category following a comprehensive consumer satisfaction survey. Residents and their family members gave their Benchmark community high marks in critical areas, such as safety, care, community management and staff, value, and other community services and amenities.

"Our communities are continually pursuing excellence, so it's exciting to see their hard work and dedication reflected in the highest numbers of Benchmark awards earned to date," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark. "Really getting to know our residents and providing experiences that nurture connections and enhance quality of life is one of the many ways we stand apart, and we're excited to see that commitment validated, once again, by our residents and their families."

The following Benchmark communities have been named a U.S. News & World Report 2024 Best Senior Living community.

Bay Square at Yarmouth , Yarmouth, Maine - Best Assisted Living

, - Best Assisted Living Bedford Falls , Bedford, N.H. - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

, - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care Benchmark at Hanover , Hanover, Mass. - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

, - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care Benchmark at Stamford , Stamford, Conn. – Best Assisted Living

, – Best Assisted Living Benchmark Senior Living at Billerica Crossings, Billerica, Mass. - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

- Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care Benchmark Senior Living at Chelmsford Crossings, Chelmsford, Mass. - Best Assisted Living

- Best Assisted Living Benchmark Senior Living at Forge Hill, Franklin, Mass. – Best Memory Care

– Best Memory Care Benchmark Senior Living at Hamden , Hamden, Conn. – Best Memory Care

, – Best Memory Care Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings, Haverhill, Mass. – Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

– Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care Benchmark Senior Living at Leominster Crossings, Leominster, Mass. - Best Assisted Living

- Best Assisted Living Benchmark Senior Living at Nashua Crossings, Nashua, N.H. - Best Assisted Living

- Best Assisted Living Benchmark Senior Living at Plymouth Crossings, Plymouth, Mass. - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

- Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care Benchmark Senior Living at Putnam Farm, Danvers, Mass. - Best Assisted Living

- Best Assisted Living Benchmark Senior Living at Robbins Brook, Acton, Mass. - Best Assisted Living

- Best Assisted Living Benchmark Senior Living at Split Rock, Shelton, Conn. - Best Assisted Living

- Best Assisted Living Benchmark Senior Living at Waltham Crossings, Waltham, Mass. - Best Memory Care

- Best Memory Care Benchmark Senior Living on Clapboardtree, Norwood, Mass. – Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

– Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care Blenheim- Newport , Middletown, R.I. – Best Assisted Living

, – Best Assisted Living Cabot Park Village, Newtonville, Mass. – Best Independent Living

– Best Independent Living Capitol Ridge at Providence , Providence, R.I. – Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

, – Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care Carriage Green at Milford , Milford, Conn. - Best Memory Care

, - Best Memory Care Chestnut Park At Cleveland Circle, Brighton, Mass. – Best Assisted Living

– Best Assisted Living Crescent Point at Niantic , Niantic, Conn. - Best Memory Care

, - Best Memory Care Edgehill, Stamford, Conn. – Best Continuing Care Retirement Community, Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

– Best Continuing Care Retirement Community, Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care Greystone Farm at Salem , Salem, N.H. - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

at , - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care Harbor Point at Centerville , Centerville, Mass. - Best Memory Care

, - Best Memory Care Meadow Ridge, Redding, Conn. - Best Independent Living & Best Assisted Living

- Best Independent Living & Best Assisted Living Middlebrook Farms at Trumbull , Trumbull, Conn. - Best Assisted Living

, - Best Assisted Living New Pond Village, Walpole, Mass. – Best Memory Care

– Best Memory Care Orchard Estate of Woodbury , Woodbury, N.Y. - Best Memory Care

, - Best Memory Care Sturges Ridge of Fairfield , Fairfield, Conn. – Best Assisted Living

of , – Best Assisted Living Tatnuck Park at Worcester , Worcester, Mass. - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

, - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care The Arbors at Shelburne , Shelburne, Vt . – Best Memory Care

, . – Best Memory Care The Atrium at Cardinal Drive, Agawam, Mass. – Best Memory Care

– Best Memory Care The Atrium at Drum Hill, North Chelmsford, Mass. - Best Memory Care

- Best Memory Care The Birches at Concord , Concord, N.H. - Best Memory Care

, - Best Memory Care The Branches of North Attleboro , North Attleboro, Mass. – Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

, – Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care The Commons in Lincoln , Lincoln, Mass. - Best Assisted Living

, - Best Assisted Living The Village at Buckland Court, South Windsor, Conn. - Best Assisted Living

Court, - Best Assisted Living The Village at East Farms, Waterbury, Conn. – Best Assisted Living

– Best Assisted Living The Village at Kensington Place, Meriden, Conn. – Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

– Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care The Village at South Farms, Middletown, Conn. - Best Memory Care

- Best Memory Care The Village at Willow Crossings, Mansfield, Mass. - Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

- Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care Whisper Woods of Smithtown , Smithtown, NY – Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

Benchmark communities offer various living experiences, including for those who are completely independent. Independent living or independent assisted living residents who don't require help with daily tasks enjoy maintenance-free apartments with supportive neighbors and a wide-variety of on-site amenities, including chef-prepared meals.

For individuals who need help with tasks like getting dressed or medication management, Benchmark communities offer senior assisted living and memory care assisted living. Residents benefit from a more secure, engaging environment, supportive living services like concierge services and housekeeping, a wide range of daily programs tailored to their interests and transportation to local appointments and events.

For those with Alzheimer's and dementia, Benchmark communities offer an award-winning Mind & Memory Care program. Assisted living with memory care residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and trained in memory loss, communication and empathy. Carefully created living environments, cognitively stimulating programs and comfortable neighborhoods with purposeful amenities help those with memory loss find joy in each new day.

For individuals and couples who want the peace-of-mind and convenience of having access to all care levels and services as they age, Benchmark's Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) in Massachusetts and Connecticut offer services like independent living, assisted living, Mind & Memory Care, rehabilitation and skilled nursing care on one campus. Additionally, residents also relish high levels of hospitality and luxurious amenities that make life easy and enjoyable.

Benchmark Senior Living is also a respite care provider for seniors who need temporary assisted living or Mind & Memory Care, such as help recovering from a health incident or bridging a caregiving gap.

For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.

"Best Senior Living reflects U.S. News' commitment to helping families navigate the important – albeit time-consuming – decision of researching and choosing a senior living community through trusted, data-backed community ratings," said Sumita Singh, general manager of Health at U.S. News. "We are proud to recognize those communities that stand out as 'Best' by providing exceptional care and satisfaction, as directly expressed by residents and family members of residents who live and thrive in these communities."

For more information about the U.S. News Best Senior Living program or to review each community's profile, visit http://health.usnews.com/best-senior-living.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 65 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 27 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 16 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2023, Benchmark communities received 53 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http:/www.BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living