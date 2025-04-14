Benchmark Resorts & Hotels Teams Up with 4ocean to Launch Ocean Cleanup Programming Across Coastal Properties

In celebration of Earth Day 2025, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels pledges to remove a minimum of 10,000 pounds of ocean trash and plastic from global waterways with new partnership
BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, a collection of independent resorts and hotels by Pyramid Global Hospitality, announces a new partnership with the leading ocean cleanup company and Certified B Corporation, 4ocean, to remove thousands of pounds of trash and plastic from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines. Kicking off just ahead of Earth Day (April 22) and continuing through 2025, a dozen of Benchmark's coastal escapes – from Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod to Wayfinder Waikiki in Hawaii – will roll out experiences that encourage guests to explore and enjoy the local waters while supporting cleanup around the globe.
Benchmark will help champion 4ocean's mission by contributing $10 per room night when guests book a dedicated experience at its participating resorts and hotels – which equates to a total of 10 pounds of plastic and trash removed per night. Eco-minded travelers can make an impact while they explore a shipwreck just off the shore at Costa d'Este Beach Resort & Spa in Vero Beach, Florida; discover coral reefs when snorkeling at Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa in Bermuda; sail the Chesapeake at Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels, Maryland; kayak in Monterey Bay at Chaminade Resort & Spa in Santa Cruz, California; and more.
Social media fans can enter to win a 3-night getaway to one of Benchmark's 12 participating coastal properties. From 10 AM EST on Monday, April 14 through 10 PM EST on Monday, April 21, travelers can visit @benchmarkresortsandhotels or @4ocean on Instagram to check out the participating hotels and resorts, follow both Benchmark Resorts & Hotels and 4ocean, and tag the property they'd like to visit in the comments. Three winners will be randomly selected on Earth Day, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Official sweepstakes rules can be found at benchmarkresortsandhotels.com/4ocean.
"Benchmark's more than 50 independent resorts and hotels create unique guest experiences inspired by the destinations they are in," said Evan Crawford, Vice President of Marketing for Pyramid's Benchmark Resorts & Hotels portfolio. "Our partnership with 4ocean allows us to do that in a way that also benefits our global community and supports the preservation of waterways across the world. We're proud to collaborate with the 4ocean team as they take impactful steps to protect our oceans and rivers, which are among the most integral parts of our lives."
"Partnering with Benchmark Resorts & Hotels is an exciting step forward for 4ocean as we bring ocean conservation into the hospitality space," said Alex Schulze, co-founder of 4ocean. "This partnership shows how businesses can create meaningful change by connecting guests to the mission of protecting our oceans. By linking incredible travel experiences with tangible impact, Benchmark is setting a standard for how the industry can lead the way toward a cleaner, healthier future for our ocean."
Select Benchmark resorts and hotels are offering additional ways guests can make an even bigger impact and support 4ocean cleanups across the world, including contributions when they forgo daily housekeeping or order a 4ocean-themed cocktail. Guests can also make optional contributions during online booking at specific properties.
Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' packages and experiences benefiting 4ocean include the following:
- Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston, MA: nightly accommodations, locally sourced and sustainable welcome drinks and appetizers for two delivered via in-room dining, two tickets to the New England Aquarium, two custom Boston Harbor Hotel x 4ocean bracelets, and complimentary electric vehicle charging. Travel between April 17 and December 22, 2025.
- Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa, Bermuda: water view accommodations for two, a 50-minute massage at the resort's Ocean Spa, and one-day snorkel gear rental. Travel between April 22 and October 31, 2025.
- Chaminade Resort & Spa, Santa Cruz, CA: nightly accommodations, a choice of paddle boarding or kayaking for two in Monterey Bay, and a $50 dining credit at The View Restaurant & Bar with views of Monterey Bay. Travel between April 17, 2025 and January 31, 2026.
- Chatham Bars Inn, Chatham (Cape Cod), MA: two nights in luxury oceanview accommodations, a guided tour of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge, two eco-friendly spa treatments, tickets to the Cape Cod Natural History Museum, and a sustainable dinner for two with local ingredients at any of Chatham Bars Inn's restaurants. Travel between April 17 and December 22, 2025.
- Costa d'Este Beach Resort & Spa, Vero Beach, FL: nightly accommodations, complimentary kayaks or paddleboards to explore the S.S. Breconshire shipwreck, and dinner for two at The Wave Kitchen & Bar. Travel between April 17 and October 15, 2025.
- Inn at Perry Cabin, St. Michaels, MD: two nights accommodations, a 1902 Skipjack sailing experience, $100 resort credit and keepsake amenity. Travel between May 1 and November 2, 2025.
- Naples Grande Beach Resort, Naples, FL: nightly accommodations, four complimentary beach chairs, one hour kayak rental per day, a beach umbrella per day, a $50 per day food and drink credit to Rhodes End, and free self parking. Travel between now and December 22, 2025.
- The Sanderling Resort, Duck (Outer Banks), NC: nightly accommodations in an oceanview guest room and a $75 per person credit to experience a choice of kayaks, skim boards, paddle boards and surfboards. Travel between April 22 - December 31, 2025.
- Spruce Point Inn, Boothbay Harbor, ME: nightly accommodations, plus a choice between a coastal cruise to Burnt Island Lighthouse and a picnic lunch or a 1.5 hour private boat tour with a local captain to learn about the history of Maine lobster fishing. Travel between May 16 and October 12, 2025.
- The Shores Resort & Spa, Daytona Beach Shores, FL: nightly accommodations, two 50-minute Under the Sea wraps, and two complimentary 4ocean Breeze cocktails. Travel between April 17 and December 22, 2025.
- Wayfinder Newport, Newport, RI: nightly accommodations, two tickets to the nearby Save the Bay's Hamilton Family Aquarium, complimentary aquarium swag, 10% off at the aquarium gift shop, and a complimentary appetizer at Wayfinder's Nomi Park. Travel between April 22 and October 31, 2025.
- Wayfinder Waikiki, Waikiki, HI: nightly accommodations, semi-private surf lessons for two from Wayfinder's local experts, local snacks, and two Wayfinder-branded surfer towels to take home. Travel through November 30, 2025.
*a $10 per night contribution from each package will be made to support 4ocean's efforts to remove trash from our waterways
For more information about Pyramid Global Hospitality's independent collection, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, please visit benchmarkresortsandhotels.com and follow @benchmarkresortsandhotels on Instagram and Facebook.
About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels
Benchmark Resorts & Hotels is a curated collection of more than 50 distinct, independent properties by Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading management company. Located in diverse destinations across the globe, Benchmark's resorts and hotels reimagine immersive travel, inspiring guests to create memories born from meaningful exploration, authentic moments, and innovative experiences – no matter the occasion. Benchmark guests can earn complimentary gift cards, on-property perks, and destination experiences through the collection's signature Mosaic Rewards program. Learn more at benchmarkresortsandhotels.com and connect on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.
About Pyramid Global Hospitality
Pyramid Global Hospitality is a leading third-party hospitality management company known for delivering innovative solutions to some of the world's most prestigious hotels and resorts. Formed by the 2021 merger of three prominent hotel management companies, Pyramid now manages a portfolio of over 240 properties across the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe, with offices in Boston, The Woodlands, Texas, Cincinnati, and London. For more information, visit www.pyramidglobal.com.
About 4ocean
4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year. Learn more at 4ocean.com, @4ocean on X / Twitter, @4oceanBracelets on Facebook, @4ocean on Instagram, and @4ocean on TikTok.
Media Contact
J/PR, J/PR, 1 619-255-7069, [email protected], https://jpublicrelations.com/
SOURCE Benchmark Resorts & Hotels
Share this article