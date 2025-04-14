Benchmark Resorts & Hotels Teams Up with 4ocean to Launch Ocean Cleanup Programming Across Coastal Properties Post this

Social media fans can enter to win a 3-night getaway to one of Benchmark's 12 participating coastal properties. From 10 AM EST on Monday, April 14 through 10 PM EST on Monday, April 21, travelers can visit @benchmarkresortsandhotels or @4ocean on Instagram to check out the participating hotels and resorts, follow both Benchmark Resorts & Hotels and 4ocean, and tag the property they'd like to visit in the comments. Three winners will be randomly selected on Earth Day, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Official sweepstakes rules can be found at benchmarkresortsandhotels.com/4ocean.

"Benchmark's more than 50 independent resorts and hotels create unique guest experiences inspired by the destinations they are in," said Evan Crawford, Vice President of Marketing for Pyramid's Benchmark Resorts & Hotels portfolio. "Our partnership with 4ocean allows us to do that in a way that also benefits our global community and supports the preservation of waterways across the world. We're proud to collaborate with the 4ocean team as they take impactful steps to protect our oceans and rivers, which are among the most integral parts of our lives."

"Partnering with Benchmark Resorts & Hotels is an exciting step forward for 4ocean as we bring ocean conservation into the hospitality space," said Alex Schulze, co-founder of 4ocean. "This partnership shows how businesses can create meaningful change by connecting guests to the mission of protecting our oceans. By linking incredible travel experiences with tangible impact, Benchmark is setting a standard for how the industry can lead the way toward a cleaner, healthier future for our ocean."

Select Benchmark resorts and hotels are offering additional ways guests can make an even bigger impact and support 4ocean cleanups across the world, including contributions when they forgo daily housekeeping or order a 4ocean-themed cocktail. Guests can also make optional contributions during online booking at specific properties.

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' packages and experiences benefiting 4ocean include the following:

*a $10 per night contribution from each package will be made to support 4ocean's efforts to remove trash from our waterways

About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels is a curated collection of more than 50 distinct, independent properties by Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading management company. Located in diverse destinations across the globe, Benchmark's resorts and hotels reimagine immersive travel, inspiring guests to create memories born from meaningful exploration, authentic moments, and innovative experiences – no matter the occasion. Benchmark guests can earn complimentary gift cards, on-property perks, and destination experiences through the collection's signature Mosaic Rewards program. Learn more at benchmarkresortsandhotels.com and connect on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality is a leading third-party hospitality management company known for delivering innovative solutions to some of the world's most prestigious hotels and resorts. Formed by the 2021 merger of three prominent hotel management companies, Pyramid now manages a portfolio of over 240 properties across the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe, with offices in Boston, The Woodlands, Texas, Cincinnati, and London. For more information, visit www.pyramidglobal.com.

About 4ocean

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year. Learn more at 4ocean.com, @4ocean on X / Twitter, @4oceanBracelets on Facebook, @4ocean on Instagram, and @4ocean on TikTok.

