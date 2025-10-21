Benchmark Senior Living & National Development Expand to New Jersey with Acquisition of First Assisted Living Community in Roseland, NJ

"We have long sought to bring our high-quality care to New Jersey, and we are thrilled to now serve families in The Garden State." -Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO, Benchmark Senior Living Post this

With 4.3 acres of land and 68,000 square feet of living space, Benchmark at Roseland is located in Essex County at 345 Eagle Rock Avenue right off I-280 across the street from the Roseland Fire Department. It is situated around the corner from the former historic Becker dairy farm now transformed into an energetic multigenerational community with new apartments and scenic parks. Downtown Roseland is also just minutes away with restaurants, the library, places of worship and the Harrison Avenue Pickleball & Tennis Courts.

Benchmark operates 69 independent living, assisted living, memory care, respite care and skilled nursing communities throughout the Northeast, including three in New York.

"We have long sought to bring our high-quality care to New Jersey, and we are thrilled to now serve families in The Garden State," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark. "This community's tenured and highly dedicated staff — as demonstrated by the numerous awards they have earned — exemplifies the values we hold so dear, and we are pleased to officially welcome its residents and associates to the Benchmark family."

National Development is a long-time industry leader in senior housing, having successfully developed and invested in more than 33 communities over the past 30 years. National Development's senior housing portfolio includes a variety of living options including independent living, assisted living, and memory care. With developments spanning the Boston-to-New York corridor, the firm has been recognized as an industry leader and its properties have produced seven national awards for best senior housing design.

"Acquiring this community marks an important milestone in National Development's continued expansion in the senior living sector," said Andrew Gallinaro, Chief Investment Officer at National Development, based in Newton, Massachusetts. "We're proud to further our relationship with Benchmark Senior Living, a best-in-class operator that aligns with our values and long-term vision."

In addition to apartments offering both assisted living and memory care, Benchmark at Roseland offers a wide range of amenities including a dining room, cafe, movie theater, hair salon, fitness center, library, private dining room and recreation room. Common spaces feature fine architectural details and furnishings and other special features. Outdoors, residents enjoy spacious patios, a walking path and manicured gardens.

Throughout its history, the community has won a number of awards, including U.S. News & World Report's 2025 Best Memory Care Excellence Award and U.S. News Best Senior Living recognition for having care that's within the top 25% nationwide.

About Benchmark

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 69 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 28 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 17 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2025, Benchmark communities received 67 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

About National Development

National Development is a vertically integrated real estate investment, development and management company. One of Boston's leading firms for over 40 years, it invests throughout the Northeast, helping to shape communities across the region through a legacy of transformative properties. The firm has earned a reputation for delivering long-term value by thoughtfully navigating complexity through the creativity and deep experience of its team. National Development has developed and/or acquired more than 40 million square feet across a diverse range of property types and manages over $6 billion of assets through a series of fully discretionary real estate investment funds. For more information visit natdev.com.

