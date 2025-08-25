Benchmark Senior Living and National Development Acquire Newtown, CT, Senior Living Community Church Hill Village

"Benchmark is excited to be serving more seniors and families in Fairfield and the surrounding area – providing the high-quality care and services Benchmark is known for." -Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO, Benchmark. Post this

Located in Fairfield County, the Newtown community is located at 2 The Boulevard, near the intersection of I-84 and Route 6, conveniently near Main Street and just minutes from shopping and dining.

"Church Hill Village has built an excellent reputation over the past five years. Benchmark is excited to be serving more seniors and families in Fairfield and the surrounding area – providing the high-quality care and services Benchmark is known for," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark.

Benchmark operates nine communities in Fairfield County, including nearby Village at Brookfield Common in Brookfield, Benchmark at Ridgefield Crossings in Ridgefield and the continuing care retirement community Meadow Ridge in Redding. Benchmark, based in Waltham, Mass., operates 21 communities in Connecticut and a total of 68 communities throughout the Northeast. The company offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, respite care and skilled nursing.

National Development is a long-time industry leader in senior housing, having successfully developed and invested in more than 33 communities over the past 30 years. National Development's senior housing portfolio includes a variety of living options including independent living, assisted living, and memory care. With developments spanning the Boston-to-New York corridor, the firm has been recognized as an industry leader and its properties have produced seven national awards for best senior housing design.

"Benchmark at Newtown reflects National Development's ongoing commitment to the senior living sector," said Andrew Gallinaro, chief investment officer at National Development, based in Newton, Massachusetts. "We continue to seek opportunities to strengthen our portfolio and are proud to expand our longstanding relationship with Benchmark Senior Living, a proven industry leader."

In addition to 71 upscale apartments offering everything from independent assisted living to memory care, Benchmark at Newtown offers four thoughtfully designed connected neighborhoods. Biophilic design brings the outside in thanks to skylights, large windows and glass corridors offering lots of light and landscape views. Residents and families enjoy privacy with easy access to vibrant community life offered in warm and welcoming common spaces.

The senior assisted living community features indoor and outdoor spaces designed in a modern farmhouse style including several dining venues, a creative studio, entertainment room, hair salon, physical therapy room and more. Outdoors, enclosed courtyards with a putting green, life-size chess board and fireplace beckon residents to connect and engage.

About Benchmark

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 68 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 28 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 17 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2024, Benchmark communities received 62 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

About National Development

National Development is a vertically integrated real estate investment, development and management company. One of Boston's leading firms for over 40 years, it invests throughout the Northeast, helping to shape communities across the region through a legacy of transformative properties. The firm has earned a reputation for delivering long-term value by thoughtfully navigating complexity through the creativity and deep experience of its team. National Development has developed and/or acquired more than 40 million square feet across a diverse range of property types and manages over $6 billion of assets through a series of fully discretionary real estate investment funds. For more information visit natdev.com.

