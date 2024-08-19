Benchmark Senior Living at Leominster Crossings Care Leadership Recognized As Being the Best in the Commonwealth

"I'm so proud of Anna and all that she's achieved," -Cheryl Zalieckas, executive director, Benchmark Senior Living at Leominster Crossings Post this

Excellent resident care, under Bilodeau's direction, has contributed to the community being recognized as a U.S. News & World Report Best Assisted Living community since 2022, every year the award has been given.

This is Leominster Crossings' second Mass-ALA Excellence Award win in the past two years. Last year, David Price, the community's executive director, who recently retired, was chosen for Mass-ALA's Executive Director of the Year award.

"I'm so proud of Anna and all that she's achieved," said Cheryl Zalieckas, Benchmark Senior Living at Leominster Crossings' new executive director. "One of the reasons why I chose this community when I decided to relocate back home to New England is for the immense dedication of the Leominster Crossings team and the high levels of quality care provided. It's exciting to have this validated time and time again by both our peers and our residents and their families."

Bilodeau initially joined Leominster Crossings in 2020 as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) caring for residents. Less than a year later, her ardent support and leadership earned her a promotion to resident care director. She has over a decade of medical assisting and nursing experience working for hospitals, medical practices and rehabilitation providers.

"At its core, assisted living values provide older adults with the highest quality of care, dignity and respect. Not always as apparent are the associates, volunteers, and leaders committed to this mission. It is our honor to recognize the 2024 Excellence Award winners for their dedication and enthusiasm. The involvement of these individuals in their communities exemplifies the standard of care we are committed to delivering across the Commonwealth," said Brian Doherty, President and CEO of Mass-ALA.

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 66 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 27 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 16 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2024, Benchmark communities received 62 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

