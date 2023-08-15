Benchmark Senior Living at Split Rock Receives Grant from American Parkinson Disease Association Connecticut Chapter

"What's unique about this class is that, not only are we working almost every muscle in our body, including our vocal cords, but participants leave with less stress and armed with more information. -Theresa Waldron, director of resident lifestyle, Benchmark Senior Living at Split Rock Tweet this

The program is led by Theresa Waldron, director of resident lifestyle at Split Rock, and guest instructor Sue Hyde of Southbury, a National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) certified personal trainer and wellness coach. Each week, participants benefit from a multi-faceted class addressing the physical symptoms of Parkinson's disease as well as generalized support, education and stress-reduction.

"What's unique about this class is that, not only are we working almost every muscle in our body, including our vocal cords, but participants leave with less stress and armed with more information," said Waldron, a certified trainer for trainers for the Arthritis Foundation and certified instructor for Tai Chi for arthritis. "We are thrilled that APDA has recognized the uniqueness of this program with this grant and look forward to being able to serve more people with Parkinson's."

"Theresa provides support and quality exercise programs to those with Parkinson's at Benchmark and the greater community, it really is inspiring to see," said Holly Seymour, Program Director for the APDA CT Chapter. "The class is dynamic in that it utilizes components of both ballet and boxing to improve balance, while providing a great social environment for participants to connect with their peers with Parkinson's disease. Theresa creates a fun class where everyone feels valued and encouraged to do their best in exercising, which is neuroprotective and helps with symptom management and progression."

Grant funds will cover half of the cost of the program and Split Rock will subsidize the other half.

The class occurs weekly on Tuesdays at 10:30 AM at Benchmark Senior Living at Split Rock, which is located at 708 Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton.

Registration is encouraged as space is limited to 15 participants. To register, email [email protected] or call 203.929.1111.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 65 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 5,000 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 25 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over a hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 15 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

