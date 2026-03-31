Benchmark Senior Living Earns 16 Boston Magazine "Top Senior Living & Care" Awards

Senior Assisted Living, Independent Living & Continuing Care Retirement Communities Throughout Massachusetts Recognized for Outstanding Resident Care & Experiences
WALTHAM, Mass., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Senior Living, a leading senior living provider in the Northeast, today announced that 16 of its Massachusetts assisted living, independent living and continuing care retirement communities have been named to Boston Magazine's annual "Top Senior Living & Care Awards," featured in the publication's April issue.
The annual list highlights the region's top services for active seniors, helping families and older adults identify high-quality care and lifestyle options across the Commonwealth. In conjunction with research and publishing platform DataJoe, honorees are selected based on a comprehensive methodology that includes state and federal data, consumer reviews and other performance indicators.
Benchmark's recognition reflects its long-standing leadership in advancing quality standards in senior living. Founder, Chairman and CEO Tom Grape was an early advocate for the industry and played a key role in shaping assisted living legislation in Massachusetts in 1994.
"For 29 years, Benchmark has supported older adults in their desire to remain independent, active and engaged, while providing peace of mind for families," said Grape. "At the heart of the Benchmark experience are associates committed to transforming lives through human connection in every interaction – whether providing daily support to residents or leading engaging programs. We're honored that Boston Magazine has recognized our continued dedication to seniors in our home state."
The following Benchmark communities received a 2026 "Top Senior Living & Care Award:"
- Benchmark at Hanover
- Benchmark at North Andover (formerly Ashland Farm at North Andover)
- Benchmark Senior Living at Chelmsford Crossings
- Benchmark Senior Living at Forge Hill in Franklin
- Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings
- Benchmark Senior Living at Robbins Brook in Acton
- Benchmark Senior Living at Woburn
- Benchmark Senior Living on Clapboardtree in Norwood
- Cabot Park Village in Newtonville
- Evans Park at Newton Corner
- New Pond Village in Walpole
- The Branches of Framingham
- The Branches of Marlboro
- The Branches of North Attleboro
- The Commons in Lincoln
- The Village at Willow Crossings in Mansfield
Besides associates who've been specially selected for their compassion, empathy and commitment to relationship-building, Benchmark communities are known for their comprehensive, 24/7 personalized care designed to support independence, as well as robust on-site healthcare services for residents with a wide range of needs. Also, independent assisted living residents enjoy engaging social programs tailored to their interests and a range of amenities, such as indoor swimming pools, multiple dining options offering all-day dining, movie theaters, fitness centers, and inviting outdoor spaces for grilling, playing Bocce, gardening and more.
Many communities also offer Benchmark's award-winning Mind & Memory Care program. Assisted living with memory care residents benefit from secure, thoughtfully designed neighborhoods featuring dedicated amenities like spacious living areas, their own hair salon and dining rooms, recreational spaces and secure outdoor courtyards with special features. Specially trained associates deliver cognitively engaging experiences that promote connection, dignity and daily purpose for those living with Alzheimer's and dementia.
To learn more about Benchmark's Massachusetts communities, click here.
Media Contact
Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com
SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living
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