Benchmark Senior Living Earns 16 Boston Magazine "Top Senior Living & Care" Awards

"We're honored that Boston Magazine has recognized our continued dedication to seniors in our home state." -Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO, Benchmark Senior Living Post this

Benchmark's recognition reflects its long-standing leadership in advancing quality standards in senior living. Founder, Chairman and CEO Tom Grape was an early advocate for the industry and played a key role in shaping assisted living legislation in Massachusetts in 1994.

"For 29 years, Benchmark has supported older adults in their desire to remain independent, active and engaged, while providing peace of mind for families," said Grape. "At the heart of the Benchmark experience are associates committed to transforming lives through human connection in every interaction – whether providing daily support to residents or leading engaging programs. We're honored that Boston Magazine has recognized our continued dedication to seniors in our home state."

The following Benchmark communities received a 2026 "Top Senior Living & Care Award:"

Benchmark at Hanover

Benchmark at North Andover (formerly Ashland Farm at North Andover)

Benchmark Senior Living at Chelmsford Crossings

Benchmark Senior Living at Forge Hill in Franklin

Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings

Benchmark Senior Living at Robbins Brook in Acton

Benchmark Senior Living at Woburn

Benchmark Senior Living on Clapboardtree in Norwood

Cabot Park Village in Newtonville

Evans Park at Newton Corner

New Pond Village in Walpole

The Branches of Framingham

The Branches of Marlboro

The Branches of North Attleboro

The Commons in Lincoln

The Village at Willow Crossings in Mansfield

Besides associates who've been specially selected for their compassion, empathy and commitment to relationship-building, Benchmark communities are known for their comprehensive, 24/7 personalized care designed to support independence, as well as robust on-site healthcare services for residents with a wide range of needs. Also, independent assisted living residents enjoy engaging social programs tailored to their interests and a range of amenities, such as indoor swimming pools, multiple dining options offering all-day dining, movie theaters, fitness centers, and inviting outdoor spaces for grilling, playing Bocce, gardening and more.

Many communities also offer Benchmark's award-winning Mind & Memory Care program. Assisted living with memory care residents benefit from secure, thoughtfully designed neighborhoods featuring dedicated amenities like spacious living areas, their own hair salon and dining rooms, recreational spaces and secure outdoor courtyards with special features. Specially trained associates deliver cognitively engaging experiences that promote connection, dignity and daily purpose for those living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

To learn more about Benchmark's Massachusetts communities, click here.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living