Benchmark Senior Living Earns 60 Honors in U.S. News & World Report 2026 "Best Senior Living" Ratings

"Being recognized by U.S. News & World Report for senior living excellence underscores the confidence residents and families have in Benchmark Senior Living." -Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO, Benchmark Senior Living Post this

The annual rankings are based on data-driven analysis of feedback from hundreds of thousands of residents and their families nationwide, evaluating key factors such as safety, care quality, leadership, staff, value and overall experience. Only communities that meet U.S. News & World Report's rigorous standards earn a "Best" designation.

"Being recognized by U.S. News & World Report for senior living excellence underscores the confidence residents and families have in Benchmark Senior Living," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark Senior Living. "Our associates are dedicated to delivering high-quality care and experiences that support seniors in living fulfilling, meaningful lives."

The U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living ratings are designed to guide families through one of life's most important decisions by identifying communities that consistently deliver high-quality care and service.

Recognized Benchmark Communities

The following Benchmark communities have been named 2026 Best Senior Living communities:

Academy Point at Mystic, Mystic, Conn. – Best Assisted Living

Benchmark at Alexandria, Alexandria, Virginia – Best Assisted Living

Benchmark at Billerica Crossings, Billerica, Mass. – Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

Benchmark at Hanover, Hanover, Mass. – Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

Benchmark at Haverhill Crossings, Haverhill, Mass. – Best Memory Care

Benchmark at Orchard Valley, Wilbraham, Mass. – Best Assisted Living

Benchmark at Roseland, Roseland, N.J. – Best Assisted Living

Benchmark at Tatnuck Park, Worcester, Mass. – Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

Benchmark Senior Living at Chelmsford Crossings, Chelmsford, Mass. – Best Assisted Living

Benchmark Senior Living at Forge Hill, Franklin, Mass. – Best Assisted Living

Benchmark Senior Living at Leominster Crossings, Leominster, Mass. – Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

Benchmark Senior Living at Nashua Crossings, Nashua, N.H. – Best Assisted Living

Benchmark Senior Living at Plymouth Crossings, Plymouth, Mass. – Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

Benchmark Senior Living at Putnam Farm, Danvers, Mass. – Best Assisted Living

Benchmark Senior Living at Robbins Brook, Acton, Mass. – Best Assisted Living

Benchmark Senior Living at Shrewsbury Crossings, Shrewsbury, Mass. – Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

Benchmark Senior Living at Split Rock, Shelton, Conn. – Best Assisted Living

Blenheim-Newport, Middletown, R.I. – Best Assisted Living

Carriage Green at Milford, Milford, Conn. – Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

Coachman Square at Woodbridge, Woodbridge, Conn. – Best Assisted Living

Crescent Point at Niantic, Niantic, Conn. – Best Assisted Living

Edgehill, Stamford, Conn. – Best Independent Living & Best Continuing Care Retirement Community

Greenwich Farms at Warwick, Warwick, R.I. – Best Memory Care

Greystone Farm at Salem, Salem, N.H. – Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

Harbor Point at Centerville, Centerville, Mass. – Best Memory Care

Meadow Ridge, Redding, Conn. – Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care & Best Continuing Care Retirement Community

Middlebrook Farms at Trumbull, Trumbull, Conn. – Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

New Pond Village, Walpole, Mass. – Best Independent Living & Best Memory Care

Orchard Estate of Woodbury, Woodbury, N.Y. – Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

River Ridge at Avon, Avon, Conn. – Best Memory Care

The Arbors at Shelburne, Shelburne, Vermont – Best Memory Care

The Arbors of Bedford, Bedford, N.H. – Best Memory Care

The Atrium at Drum Hill, North Chelmsford, Mass. – Best Memory Care

The Birches at Concord, Concord, N.H. – Best Memory Care

The Branches of Marlboro, Marlboro, Mass. – Best Memory Care

The Branches of North Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mass. – Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

The Falls at Cordingly Dam, Newton Lower Falls, Mass. – Best Memory Care

The Village at Buckland Court, South Windsor, Conn. – Best Assisted Living

The Village at Kensington Place, Meriden, Conn. – Best Assisted Living

The Village at Willow Crossings, Mansfield, Mass. – Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

Whisper Woods of Smithtown, Smithtown, N.Y. – Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care

Benchmark communities offer a full continuum of care tailored to the evolving needs of older adults. Independent Living and Independent Assisted Living residents enjoy maintenance-free lifestyles with all-day, chef-prepared dining, robust social programming and on-site amenities. All Assisted Living community residents benefit from personalized, 24/7 support, thoughtfully designed environments and engaging programs that promote overall well-being.

For Memory Care Assisted Living residents with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia, Benchmark's Mind & Memory Care program provides specialized support through specially trained associates, structured, cognitively stimulating programming and secure, comfortable neighborhoods designed to foster connection and purpose.

Benchmark also operates Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) in Massachusetts and Connecticut, offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing – all on one campus – providing long-term peace of mind for residents and families.

As Benchmark is also a respite care provider, short-term respite care is also available for individuals recovering from illness or when caregivers need temporary support.

For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has helped consumers make informed decisions across critical life moments, from choosing a college or hospital to selecting a senior living community.

"Choosing a senior living community is a significant life decision for older adults and their families. U.S. News' Best Senior Living ratings provide a transparent, data-driven tool to help families identify the highest-quality care available," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "We commend the communities that have earned this distinction, which reflects a deep commitment to resident well-being and exceptional service."

For more information or to explore community profiles, visit health.usnews.com/best-senior-living.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2026, Benchmark communities received 60 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living