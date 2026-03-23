Benchmark Senior Living Honors Two Sturges Ridge Leaders with Top Company Awards

"The compassion and dedication our associates bring to their work each day are truly inspiring and a powerful expression of our purpose – transforming lives through human connection." -Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO, Benchmark Senior Living Post this

Both awards are rooted in Benchmark's core values – Called to Care, Better Together and Be the Benchmark. The Darrell Harvey Values Award recognizes a leader who fosters authentic connections and leads with integrity, while the Called to Care Award for Compassionate Caregiving celebrates a frontline associate who exemplifies the organization's mission of meeting individuals where they are and connecting them to what matters most.

Scully and Gordon have worked together since 2021, when Scully joined the community. Over that time, they have helped build a culture grounded in empathy, trust and collaboration.

Scully, who has been with Benchmark for nearly a decade, is widely regarded as a steady and compassionate leader – someone residents, families and associates alike can rely on. She is known for taking the time to listen, guiding families through emotional transitions and supporting team members in balancing workloads.

"Clare understands that integrity is not situational, but demonstrated in everyday actions, both large and small," said Wayne Dixon, Benchmark's regional director of operations. "Her authenticity and values-driven leadership ensure that Benchmark's mission is not just stated, but truly felt by residents, families and associates every day."

Gordon provides personalized, hands-on care, while also guiding fellow associates in supporting residents. She was nominated by residents' family members and colleagues, who praised her for consistently embodying Benchmark's core value of being Called to Care.

Nearly 400 nominations were submitted this year, including heartfelt submissions from Wendy Crowther and Kimberly Manning, whose mother was a resident at Sturges Ridge.

"Jenniffer is truly a gift. We knew we could trust her completely," said Manning. Crowther added, "She has both a softness and a strength about her. You can feel the love in everything she does."

Gordon's passion for caregiving began in her childhood in Jamaica, where she witnessed her mother provide devoted care for her grandmother. That early experience inspired her lifelong commitment to caring for others. She joined Sturges Ridge of Fairfield when the community opened in 2018 as one of its first associates, and soon began looking after Crowther and Manning's mother, one of its first residents.

Company founder, chairman and CEO Tom Grape added, "The compassion and dedication our associates bring to their work each day are truly inspiring and a powerful expression of our purpose – transforming lives through human connection. That commitment is felt across all 70 communities we serve, and our annual awards gala is an opportunity to celebrate that impact. I couldn't be prouder of this year's honorees."

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2025, Benchmark communities received 67 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living