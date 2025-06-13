Benchmark Senior Living Launches Campaign to Combat Isolation Among Older Adults

"There's no script we could write that would ever be more powerful than the real voices of our residents and associates." -Marla Rappaport, vice president of marketing, Benchmark Senior Living Post this

Unlike traditional senior living advertising, which is often filled with generic imagery and scripted messaging, In Their Own Words takes a refreshingly honest and human approach. The campaign features the real people who live and work at Benchmark communities sharing personal stories in their own voices. These moments offer a glimpse into the relationships, routines, and small, meaningful moments that help define life at a Benchmark community.

"At Benchmark, our purpose is to transform lives through human connection — that's the thread that runs through everything we do," said Marla Rappaport, vice president of marketing at Benchmark Senior Living. "There's no script we could write that would ever be more powerful than the real voices of our residents and associates. Their stories are the soul of this campaign, and a true reflection of the deep sense of community Benchmark has created throughout our organization."

One resident featured in the campaign, Elaine M., shared why she and her husband chose to move to Benchmark — and how it brought peace of mind not only to them, but to their adult children as well. "I think this has been the most important thing that we've done. Before we came to Benchmark … it was just the two of us. The people here, the staff, are so welcoming."

Another resident, Jeanine W., echoed that sentiment: "I always have something to do. And someone to do it with." The campaign captures these moments, and more, where life and community meet.

A critical component of the campaign is the website — distinct within the senior living category for its sincerity. It offers a deeper look at Benchmark through the real voices of residents and associates, sharing what life is like. In Their Own Words will appear across TV, print, social, and digital, all pointing to the website where these stories live. It's here that the heart of Benchmark is most clearly felt — in the moments of connection that define each day.

"Our job was to get out of the way," said Matt McGowan, VP Creative Director at Colossus, the agency behind the campaign. "Authenticity like this can't be scripted. You can see it in their eyes and hear it in their words. We believe this campaign will strike a chord with prospective residents and especially with adult children who are looking for connection, dignity, and a true sense of belonging for their mom and dad."

Click here for more information about In Their Own Words.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 66 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 28 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 17 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2024, Benchmark communities received 62 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

About Colossus Creative Co.

Colossus is an advertising and creative company based in Boston, Mass. They are an independent creative company partnering with a select number of like-minded brands who view creativity as a business lever. They're built small—by design—which keeps them nimble, efficient and adaptable to the needs of clients. You don't need to be big in size to be a colossus in stature. After all, a tweet can topple the stock market. And Prince was only 5 '2". Their goal is to help brands break through the white noise of the mundane by shaping art, technology and commerce into meaningful experiences. To learn more about Colossus, visit https://www.wearecolossus.com or follow on social media via LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living