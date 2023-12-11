Benchmark Senior Living Launches Employer Branding Campaign 'Join. Stay. Grow. Connect to Your Calling.'

"From our residents to their family members and one another, Benchmark associates make deep and lasting impacts on our residents, their family members and one another that goes far beyond simply going to work every day." -Marla Rappaport, vice president of marketing, Benchmark Senior Living Post this

Join. Stay. Grow. Connect to Your Calling, which launched today in print and online, relies on the stories of Benchmark associates, many of whom have called Benchmark home for over 20 years. Associates at all levels discuss finding meaningful work at Benchmark, following their passion for making residents' lives better while enjoying the immense satisfaction from doing so.

Recent studies have shown that meaningfulness is more important to U.S. workers than any other aspect of their job and directly impacts job satisfaction. Individuals want to know that what they do makes a difference and, for the overwhelming majority, work with meaning and purpose can have a significant impact on their overall mental health.

"From our residents to their family members and one another, Benchmark associates make deep and lasting impacts on our residents, their family members and one another that goes far beyond simply going to work every day," said Marla Rappaport, vice president of marketing for Benchmark Senior Living. "Throughout this campaign, we bring to light these powerful and inspirational stories, which are a key part of what makes Benchmark communities so special."

Besides the personal satisfaction that comes with enjoying meaningful work, Benchmark provides a wealth of benefits focused on associates' mental health and sense of belonging. This includes the company's Inclusion Advisory Council, which focuses on helping make all associates feel welcomed, valued and have the opportunity to flourish. The Benchmark One Company Fund provides grants to associates facing unforeseen financial challenges. Each year, the Fund gives hundreds of thousands of dollars to associates in need.

In addition, all Benchmark associates receive mentoring, exposure to industry-leaders and professional development opportunities. Benchmark University offers skills-based supplemental training, including workshops, seminars and experiential learning. Leadership in training seminars designed to grow developing associates into management and executive positions are also available.

Since its inception 26 years ago, Benchmark's workplace and company culture has been widely recognized as being among the best. Recently, it was awarded for the sixth time with Great Place to Work certification and earned a place on FORTUNE Magazine's Best Workplaces in Aging Services™list. Also, it has been recognized on the Boston Globe's Top Places to Work employee-based survey for 15 straight years, every year since the award has been given and is one of only two companies to have done so.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 65 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,000 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 25 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 16 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2023, Benchmark communities received 53 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

