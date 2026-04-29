Benchmark Senior Living Leaders Honored for Innovative Alzheimer's & Dementia Care

"I feel truly honored to work alongside such passionate and skilled professionals like Michael and Michelle. They challenge the status quo every day and exemplify what innovation in memory care can and should be." -Beth Sampath, VP of Operations & Resident Programming Post this

Tubbs, who lives in Auburn, Mass., brings more than 16 years of experience across senior living, beginning his career as a recreational therapist. While serving as an executive director for several memory care communities –including Benchmark's Adelaide of Newton Centre –he identified opportunities to enhance staff training, caregiver support and resident engagement.

Today, Tubbs is helping lead a holistic transformation of memory care across Benchmark's 68 Mind & Memory Care communities throughout the Northeast. His work includes reimagining training programs, introducing purposefully designed environments that empower residents, and expanding staff development initiatives such as mentorship programs. His forward-thinking approach continues to set a new standard for memory care.

Tristani, who lives in Providence, R.I., and has more than 38 years of experience in healthcare and senior living, is a nationally recognized educator, speaker and author specializing in dementia care. A speech-language pathologist by training, she has dedicated her career to improving how organizations support individuals living with Alzheimer's and related dementias.

At Benchmark, Tristani has built a comprehensive training and support model that equips caregivers with the tools and real-time guidance needed to deliver personalized, compassionate care. She developed Benchmark's nationally recognized "Connect First" program, an innovative communication approach designed to foster meaningful human connection for those living with dementia. Her immersive training programs promote collaboration, strengthen care practices, and empower staff across all communities.

In addition to her educational leadership, Tristani oversees on-demand behavioral expressions consults systemwide, delivering tailored care strategies for residents with complex needs. These insights are continuously tracked and refined, creating a feedback loop that enhances care quality across the organization.

"I feel truly honored to work alongside such passionate and skilled professionals like Michael and Michelle," said Beth Sampath, vice president of operations and resident programming. "They challenge the status quo every day and exemplify what innovation in memory care can and should be."

For more information about Benchmark's Mind & Memory Care program, click here.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2026, Benchmark communities received 60 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

carol arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living