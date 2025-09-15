Benchmark Senior Living Named a Top Workplace by FORTUNE Magazine, Recertified as a Great Place to Work® for Eighth Straight Year

"Benchmark has exemplified excellence in senior living for nearly 30 years. The reason is without question: our associates." -Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO, Benchmark Senior Living Post this

In addition to offering a wide range of benefits, inclusion, incentive, recognition and associate appreciation programs, Benchmark is known for its many career development opportunities provided by Benchmark University. The Benchmark One Company Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization, is there for associates in times of need when they can't purchase the necessities of life or meet the contingencies created by an emergency.

Over 5,100 Benchmark associates completed the Great Place to Work survey, the results of which determined recertification and a spot on FORTUNE's list of large senior housing and care providers with more than 1,000 employees. The company earned high rankings for welcoming new associates, feelings of making a difference and that what associates do isn't "just a job."

One associate noted that, "Leadership development here is absolutely unmatched!" And that Benchmark "Welcomes you as family and treats you as family at all times."

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

This award is one of many accolades Benchmark has received this year and since its inception. Earlier this year, its communities throughout New England, in New York and Alexandria, Virginia, received 67 U.S. News & World Report Best Continuing Care, Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care awards. Since 1997, the company has won hundreds of local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Among them is the Boston Globe's Top Places to Work employee-based survey for 17 straight years.

To learn more, visit https://activatedinsights.com/certifications/benchmark.

