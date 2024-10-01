Benchmark Senior Living Names Dawn Bradley as Vice President of Culinary

"Dawn's commitment to excellence meets the high standards to which Benchmark holds itself." -John Hartmayer, Benchmark's chief operations officer and executive vice president Post this

Additionally, Bradley will spearhead unique initiatives aimed at enhancing the culinary experience for residents while helping ensure Benchmark's commitment to keeping them connected to who and what matters most in their lives. Bradley will also provide leadership and guidance to Benchmark's regional and community associates, with the goal of creating seamless kitchen operations and dishes that exceed expectations.

Before joining Benchmark, Bradley was the senior vice president of healthcare and senior living for NexDine, a national dining services company, where she led a major increase in client satisfaction and experience enhancement. She also spent nearly a decade at Sodexo, the global leader in sustainable food, where she eventually served as vice president of operations overseeing 80 dining locations in nine states. Bradley began her career working directly for senior living providers, including two of the nation's largest.

"Dawn's commitment to excellence meets the high standards to which Benchmark holds itself. She also has extensive experience with large and growing organizations like ours," said John Hartmayer, Benchmark's chief operations officer and executive vice president. "Over our 27-year history, superior dining experiences have become a Benchmark hallmark, so we're excited to be able to hardness Dawn's tremendous expertise and business acumen so that we can continue to raise the culinary bar even higher."

Benchmark's excellence in dining has been evidenced by dozens of state and industry culinary awards for things like best chef and best dish. For the last two years, Benchmark has been the exclusive senior living sponsor of the popular Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival in Newport, R.I.

For more information about dining at a Benchmark community, visit https://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com/dining-services/.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 66 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 27 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 16 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2024, Benchmark communities received 62 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living