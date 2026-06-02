Benchmark Senior Living Recertified as a Great Place to Work® for Ninth Consecutive Year

"Being recognized as a Great Place to Work for the ninth consecutive year – and every year since the organization began certifying senior living providers – is a tremendous honor." -Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO, Benchmark Senior Living Post this

"Being recognized as a Great Place to Work for the ninth consecutive year – and every year since the organization began certifying senior living providers – is a tremendous honor," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark Senior Living. "The recognition reflects the dedication, compassion and professionalism of our associates, who bring our purpose of transforming lives through human connection to life every day. We are proud to foster a culture where associates feel valued, supported and empowered to make a meaningful difference for residents, families and one another."

Respondents praised the organization's culture and sense of belonging.

"Benchmark connects with associates, residents and families in meaningful ways that make this a great place to work," said one associate. "I look forward to coming to work each day and being part of this wonderful team."

Another associate shared, "Staff, residents and managers have always been so kind and supportive. They make me feel like part of a family and consistently recognize the hard work we do."

Benchmark supports associates through a comprehensive benefits package, recognition and appreciation programs, professional development opportunities and career advancement pathways offered through Benchmark University. The company's Benchmark One Company Fund, a nonprofit organization, also provides financial assistance to associates facing unexpected hardships and emergencies. Last year alone, $771,000 was distributed through grants to 550 employees.

The Great Place to Work certification is one of several recent honors recognizing Benchmark's commitment to excellence. Earlier this year, Benchmark communities across New England, New York, New Jersey and Virginia earned 60 U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living awards spanning continuing care, independent living, assisted living and memory care. The company has also been named a Boston Globe Top Place to Work for 18 consecutive years.

To learn more about Benchmark's Great Place to Work certification, visit: https://activatedinsights.com/certifications/benchmark.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2026, Benchmark communities received 60 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living