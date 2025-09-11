Benchmark Senior Living Second Annual SOUPer Tuesday Nourishing Community First Responders

"At our communities throughout the Northeast, we work closely with these SOUPer-heroes daily and see the incredible work they do and the sacrifices they make to ensure seniors are supported, so we're excited to give back to them in this way." -Pam Filby, senior vice president of sales, Benchmark Post this

"Nothing warms the body and soul like hot, homemade soup," said Pam Filby, senior vice president of sales, Benchmark Senior Living. "Being a first responder today is incredibly stressful and, often times, they skip lunch altogether. At our communities throughout the Northeast, we work closely with these SOUPer-heroes daily and see the incredible work they do and the sacrifices they make to ensure seniors are supported, so we're excited to give back to them in this way."

Benchmark chefs are known for creating outstanding seasonal soups and stews, among other dishes, that are sought-after by residents and Benchmark associates alike. A highlight of the Benchmark experience is restaurant-style dining, featuring chef-prepared dishes served all day. Throughout its over 28-year history, Benchmark chefs have earned dozens of culinary awards for taste, presentation and more.

Benchmark's first annual SOUPer Tuesday program was held last year, serving hundreds of first responders. The second annual event is hoping to reach even more.

