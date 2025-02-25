Benchmark Senior Living Secures Second Place in Senior Housing News 2025 Aspect Awards for Best Multimedia Marketing Campaign

Senior Housing Leader's Meaningful Connections Advertising Campaign Recognized for Innovation & Creativity

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Senior Living, the largest senior living provider in New England, today announced they've been awarded second place in Senior Housing News' annual 2025 Aspects Awards for Best Multimedia Campaign for their Meaningful Connections advertising campaign. The award beat out dozens of other providers across the entire spectrum of senior care.

"Demand for care is rising, but reaching a new generation of consumers requires bold and novel approaches to sales and marketing," said Tim Mullaney, VP/Editorial Director of WTWH Healthcare. "The Aspect Awards program provides a tremendous showcase of leaders in the space, highlighting an impressive variety of imaginative and resourceful sales and marketing initiatives that leverage both cutting-edge and tried-and-true practices to achieve impressive results."

Understanding that the safety of older loved ones is a top concern for adult children and one of the biggest health threats facing seniors is social isolation, according to insights from the Surgeon General, the Benchmark's Meaningful Connections sought to highlight the many social connections Benchmark residents have with one another and with Benchmark associates. Using soft, natural lighting and a welcoming atmosphere, the campaign's visuals highlight genuine moments of connection and caring. The campaign quantifies the volume of resident interactions gained from living in a Benchmark community setting surrounded by friends juxtaposed with what their lives would look like if they remained in their homes.

"Our associates strive to get to know our residents and their loved ones, and to provide meaningful experiences and interactions that go far above and beyond providing quality service," said Marla Rappaport, vice president of marketing for Benchmark Senior Living. "It's these deep relationships that make our residents feel loved and earn a place in their lives as family. This campaign really celebrates the culture we've created in each of our 66 communities throughout the Northeast, and we're excited that Senior Housing News' expert judges have recognized our endeavor."

Meaningful Connections initially launched in spring, 2024 using digital videos, digital display banners and print. The results from the campaign included a large increase in web site traffic, leads and overall occupancy, company-wide.

It was developed in partnership with Benchmark's creative agency, Boston-based Colossus. Colossus is a creative company, a winner of AdAge's 2024 Small Agency of the Year and named a 2024 Fast Growing Agency by Adweek.

To learn more about Meaningful Connections or the Aspects Awards, go to https://www.aspectawards.com/nominee/2025-benchmark-senior-living/.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 66 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 28 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 17 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2024, Benchmark communities received 62 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

