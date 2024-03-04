Benchmark Senior Living to Operate Sunrise of Stamford, Adding to Company's Connecticut Portfolio

"We're excited to bring to Benchmark at Stamford the high-quality care and services that Benchmark has built its reputation on for the last 26 years." -Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO, Benchmark Post this

Including Benchmark at Stamford, the company currently operates 65 senior living communities throughout the Northeast, including 20 in Connecticut and eight in Fairfield County. The company offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, and respite care. It's 66th community, Benchmark at Alexandria located in Alexandria, Virginia, will open this spring, and its 67th, Benchmark at Mount Pleasant, Mount Pleasant, NY, will open later in the year.

Benchmark has extensive experience in Fairfield County, with communities in Brookfield, Fairfield, Redding, Ridgefield, Shelton, Stamford and Trumbull. Benchmark at Stamford's sister community in Stamford, Edgehill, is a continuing care retirement community. Over the last 13 years, Edgehill has become one of the state's most highly respected and sought-after communities. Last year, it won four U.S. News & World Report excellence awards, including 2023-2024 Best Continuing Care Retirement Community, Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care.

"We're excited to bring to Benchmark at Stamford the high-quality care and services that Benchmark has built its reputation on for the last 26 years," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark.

Since Benchmark was founded in 1997, it's become known for its strong culture of caring as evidenced by hundreds of awards. Associates are hired for heart and trained for skill. They are committed to nurturing residents' passions, connections and enhancing their quality of life with personalized care and programs that keep residents connected to who and what matters most in their lives.

Benchmark's culture has been evidenced by numerous workplace awards. It has been certified as a Great Place to Work by The Great Place to Work Institute for six straight years, and the company recently earned a place on FORTUNE's 2023 50 Best Workplaces in Aging Services. It has also earned The Boston Globe's Top Places to Work for 16 straight years.

In addition to 83 apartments offering everything from independent assisted living to memory care assisted living, Benchmark at Stamford offers a wide variety of charming common spaces. The senior assisted living community boasts several indoor and outdoor dining areas, including a dining room, bistro and private dining room. It also includes a large lobby with welcoming staircase, library, sun porch, multiple recreation rooms, fitness center, and hair salon. It is known for its beautiful, wooded campus and outdoor amenities, which include a traditional farmer's porch, spacious patios and walking path.

About Benchmark

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 65 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded 26 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 16 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2023, Benchmark communities received 53 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

