Benchmark Senior Living to Sponsor Annual Massachusetts Optimism Walk for Parkinson's Disease

"Participating in the Optimism Walk reflects our ongoing commitment to providing compassionate support, meaningful programming and valuable resources for those impacted by the disease." -Beth Sampath, vice president of operations and resident programming, Benchmark Senior Living. Post this

It's also the fastest-growing neurodegenerative condition in the world with nearly 90,000 new diagnoses expected in the U.S. annually.

This year's Optimism Walk will take place Sunday, May 17, at Bowditch Field in Framingham, beginning at 11 AM. The annual fundraiser supports the APDA's efforts to provide local patients and caregivers with support groups, educational programming, exercise classes, research funding and critical community resources.

Last year's Framingham Walk raised just over $185,000. This year, with support from organizations like Benchmark and thousands of walkers – including many Benchmark residents and associates – organizers are attempting to raise $200,000.

For 29 years, Benchmark's 31 Massachusetts assisted living with memory care communities have supported individuals living with Parkinson's disease and their families. In addition to its award-winning Mind & Memory Care program, many Benchmark memory care assisted living communities offer specialized Parkinson's fitness classes designed to improve mobility, balance and strength, along with support groups and other educational resources. Benchmark associates also receive specialized training in memory loss, communication techniques, and the physical and cognitive challenges associated with Parkinson's disease.

"We are committed to supporting individuals and families throughout Massachusetts who are navigating the complexities of Parkinson's," said Beth Sampath, Benchmark's vice president of operations and resident programming, and a Holliston resident. "Participating in the Optimism Walk reflects our ongoing commitment to providing compassionate support, meaningful programming and valuable resources for those impacted by the disease."

The event will also feature a special performance of the national anthem by Anne Keaney, a retired Framingham Public Schools music teacher and professional singer, who lives at The Branches of Framingham, a Benchmark Assisted Living and Mind & Memory Care community.

At 83, Keaney remains active both in her senior assisted living community and as a performer with The Commonwealth Chorale. She earned bachelor's and master's degrees from the New England Conservatory of Music, where she studied under legendary choral conductor and NEC Chorus founder Lorna Cooke deVaron. During her distinguished career, Keaney taught in Framingham Public Schools for decades and performed with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2026, Benchmark communities received 60 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living