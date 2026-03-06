Benchmark Senior Living Women's History Month Celebrations Honor Women Who Set the Standard Across Generations

From Barrier-Breaking Residents to Purpose-Driven Caregivers, Women Across Benchmark Inspire Excellence Every Day

WALTHAM, Mass., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of International Women's Day and Women's History Month, Benchmark Senior Living is celebrating the women who embody its core values of Called to Care, Better Together and Be the Benchmark. Across Benchmark's 70 Northeast independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, women residents who broke barriers and women associates who lead with compassion have helped shape a culture rooted in excellence, purpose and connection.

For decades, women have raised the standard in their professions, families and communities. Today, more than 10,000 women across Benchmark continue that legacy — as residents whose life stories inspire those around them and as caregivers who transform lives daily.

"Benchmark is powered by the thousands of women who comprise the majority of both our employee and resident population. Our communities are truly better because of the women who bring strength, heart and compassion to our purpose of transforming lives through human connection," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark Senior Living.

Throughout March, communities are honoring the women who call Benchmark home and the associates who care for them. Displays highlighting stories of strength, wisdom and leadership are on view in communities, alongside educational and lifelong learning programs devoted to women's history. At The Village at Mariner's Point in East Haven, Conn., residents are participating in programs such as Inspirational Women Throughout History and Audrey Hepburn Remembered, as well as enjoying live music celebrating female artists and empowerment.

Among the women being honored are residents whose determination and courage changed the course of their own lives — and often the lives of others.

Ann McLaughlin, a resident at Benchmark at Bedford Falls in Bedford, N.H., opened a medical clinic in Colombia in 1965 while serving in the Peace Corps — a clinic that remains in operation today. Despite once being shot at while spreading word of the clinic, she persevered in her mission to expand access to care.

Molly June Foster, a resident at Benchmark Senior Living at Forge Hill in Franklin, Mass., also dedicated her life to serving underserved populations. A native of England, she traveled to Canada to care for Indigenous communities and later to Texas to treat burn victims as a nurse.

Other residents overcame extraordinary hardship to build new beginnings. Maria Balogh, a resident at The Village at Willow Crossings in Mansfield, Mass., survived the Holocaust in Hungary, losing her father and leaving school in the eighth grade to help support her family. After narrowly escaping Soviet checkpoints in 1957, she was airlifted to safety in the United States. Determined to build a better future, she learned English and saved diligently to put her daughter through Villanova University.

Similarly, Patricia Houseworth, a resident at Benchmark at Ridgefield Crossings in Ridgefield, Conn., left school in the eighth grade to work in factories beginning at age 11. Through determination and ingenuity, she went on to invent multiple products and become a successful businesswoman. Today, she remains committed to inspiring others to pursue their dreams.

Women associates across Benchmark also exemplify courage, leadership and a deep sense of purpose.

Diana Friday of Weymouth, Mass., who is the programming coordinator at The Atrium at Faxon Woods in Quincy, Mass., became one of the first members of a women's rights organization in Albania in 1997, working to promote equality and educational opportunity in rural communities.

"Real change begins inside villages, families and with women." Friday said. "I spoke with mothers who hadn't been heard and with girls whose dreams were limited by tradition. I told mothers education mattered — that their children, especially their daughters, can go to school and follow their dreams."

Brenda Garcia, CNA, of Watertown, Conn., has dedicated her career to caring for others since joining Benchmark 24 years ago. She began at The Village at East Farms in Waterbury, Conn., where she served in several nursing roles before being promoted to mind and memory care director for a sister community. Last month, her career came full circle when she returned to The Village to serve as mind and memory care director. Outside of work, Garcia enjoys spending time with her three sons and her husband who is a New Haven, Conn., police officer.

Associates like Friday and Garcia describe their roles not simply as jobs, but as callings. That enduring spirit of compassion — past and present — defines Benchmark's commitment to serving older adults with dignity and respect.

From shared stories over coffee to leader mentoring across communities, Benchmark reflects the belief that when women support one another, entire communities grow stronger.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2025, Benchmark communities received 67 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

