Benchmark Signs as Exclusive Senior Living Sponsor of 19th Annual Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival

"Whether it's demonstrating a classic dish like Bananas Foster or handcrafting homemade seasonal soups, our communities make dining an experience our residents look forward to each day." -John Hartmayer, chief operations officer and executive vice president, Benchmark Post this

"Whether it's demonstrating a classic dish like Bananas Foster or handcrafting homemade seasonal soups, our communities make dining an experience our residents look forward to each day," said John Hartmayer, chief operations officer and executive vice president of Benchmark. "For the second straight year, we're delighted to demonstrate what senior living dining can and should be."

On Sept. 21 at 4PM, Benchmark's regional director of dining services and chef, Michael Eckrote, will be partnering with wine experts to lead Aged to Perfection: Culinary Seminar and Wine Pairing. The sold-out event will feature the artful dining experiences enjoyed by Benchmark residents perfectly paired with four different wines.

At the Tasting Tent, occurring each day of the Festival, Benchmark chefs will also be preparing and serving two carefully created dishes, an iced Autumn Cider Mocktail featuring Kombucha and warm Apple Fritters. These dishes will be prepared by acclaimed Benchmark chefs Robert Freemer III from Blenheim-Newport, a restaurant and resort chef and former owner of Happy Hollidays in Westerly with 35 years' experience, David Silva, an award-winning chef who has been with Capitol Ridge at Providence for over 25 years and William Bonniol, Jr., from Greenwich Farms at Warwick, a Johnson & Wales graduate and Benchmark veteran known for his bold Italian food.

Click here to learn more about the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival or to learn more about dining at Benchmark communities go to https://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com/dining-services/.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 66 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 27 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 16 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2024, Benchmark communities received 62 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living