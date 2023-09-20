Benchmark Wine Group Earns Consecutive Nomination for 2023 Wine Star Award, Retailer of the Year

As the three-tier system continues to evolve, Benchmark Wine Group is paving a new path for fine wine and spirits industry

NAPA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Wine Group is thrilled to announce its nomination as a finalist for the prestigious 2023 Wine Star Awards in the Retailer of the Year category for the second year in a row. Each year, the Wine Enthusiast media team identifies the most influential members of the wine, spirits and beverage industry, honoring their outstanding contributions. The honor acknowledges the exceptional annual performance of these industry players in their respective category. This consecutive nomination reinforces Benchmark's position as one of the leading sources of fine and rare wine for collectors, investors, award winning restaurants, and top-tier wine retailers around the world.

"We are deeply honored with the nomination and take pride in having our hard work acknowledged by esteemed publications within our industry, such as Wine Enthusiast," said David Parker, Founder and CEO of Benchmark.

Since its establishment in 2002, Benchmark has continually procured sought-after wines from top producers, resellers and private individuals, bringing innovative and rare products to the market. These exceptional offerings are made available to collectors, consumers, and on-premises resellers. The dedicated staff at Benchmark draws on decades of industry experience, committed to delivering an unparalleled selection, provenance, competitive pricing and exceptional service.

Benchmark also works as an importer and distributor, supplying some of the best restaurants in the U.S. with hard-to-get wines. With about 16,000 different products in stock at any time representing all of the celebrated growing regions of the world as well as most of the new emerging regions, Benchmark has the largest inventory of back vintage and hard-to-find wines in the country.

