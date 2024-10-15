Benchmark Wine Group Presents The Last-Ever Allocation Of Helianthus

A Rare Opportunity for Collectors to Acquire a Highly Acclaimed Single-Vineyard Wine, Crafted by Jason Exposto and Jessica Futo

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Wine Group is honored to announce the exclusive offering of the last allocation of Helianthus, a single-vineyard wine crafted by Jason Exposto and Jessica Futo. Named one of the top 100 wine brands in the country by acclaimed critic James Suckling, Helianthus presents a rare opportunity for collectors to acquire one of Napa Valley's most celebrated wines.

Since its debut in 2013, Helianthus has earned acclaim from leading wine critics, attracting a dedicated following among discerning collectors. These final vintages, from 2013 to 2019, are now available exclusively through Benchmark Wine Group.

"Helianthus is an extraordinary example of Napa Valley winemaking at its finest, combining precision, elegance, and profound depth," remarked David Parker, CEO of Benchmark Wine Group. "It's a privilege to offer these remaining bottles, which reflect the skill and dedication of Jason and Jessica. This wine embodies everything sought by collectors—complexity, limited production, and flawless provenance."

The vineyard's location in the southern Napa Valley foothills combines ideal conditions—optimal exposition, climate, and complex soil profiles. Situated at 300 feet on rocky volcanic terrain, the site experiences cool, foggy mornings and long, sunlit afternoons, allowing the fruit to develop intense flavors and refined structure.

Winemaker Jason Exposto shares, "The Helianthus embodies the spirit of our work: beautiful to the senses, yet precise in its arrangement. Every step, from meticulous pruning to multi-pass harvesting, is in harmony with the vineyard's natural rhythm. The result is a wine with three-dimensional aromatics and a concentrated yet ethereal frame."

With fewer than 500 cases produced in most vintages, Helianthus has become highly sought after among collectors. The final allocation, preserved in original climate-controlled conditions, is now available exclusively through Benchmark Wine Group.

"Helianthus represents a rare opportunity for collectors to add a true Napa Valley treasure to their cellars," Parker added. "We anticipate high demand for these final bottles, with early access offered to the Helianthus mailing list and our top collector base."

For collectors seeking to add these extraordinary wines to their cellars, orders can be placed directly through Benchmark Wine Group at https://www.benchmarkwine.com/search?q=helianthus.

About Benchmark Wine Group

Established in 2002, Benchmark Wine Group is a licensed importer, distributor and retailer in California, and the leading source of rare and back-vintage wine for wine collectors, investors, top restaurants, retailers and brokers around the world. Based in Napa Valley, it acquires the most sought-after wines from top producers, resellers and private individuals. It has assisted many local winery owners find homes for stocks of perfectly stored, rare and library wine while providing full service to its customers. Its affiliates – Brentwood Wine Company dba Benchmark Wine and Spirits in Washington, DC; First Growth Technologies, Inc, publisher of The Wine Market Journal & Spirits Market Journal; and CellarPros, LLC, the bespoke high service wine facilitator and storage company – and their staff collectively draw on over a century of industry experience, and are dedicated to providing exceptional selection, provenance, pricing and service.

Their new operational partner The Wine Spectrum, http://www.winespectrum.com has been providing white glove sales support for their own selection of small production and hard to find wines since 1990.

Media Contact

Torrey Grant, Colangelo & Partners, 315-254-1977, [email protected], https://www.colangelopr.com/

SOURCE Benchmark Wine Group