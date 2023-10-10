Benchmark Wine Group Welcomes Three Esteemed Burgundy Producers to Their Direct Import Portfolio

Expansion Reinforces Benchmark's Commitment to Excellence in Luxury and Back Vintage Offerings

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Wine Group is proud to announce the addition of three renowned Burgundy brands to their Direct Import portfolio: Domaine Humbert Frères, Jean-Baptiste Jessiaume, and Domaine Thierry Laffay. These producers join a prestigious lineup of producers imported, distributed and sold by Benchmark Wine Group. With this exciting development, these new Burgundy wines will be accessible to consumers throughout the country and trade accounts in many locations: private collectors, many of the country's top restaurants, wine retailers and clubs. These wines are now available for pre-order through the Benchmark Wine Group website, with physical shipments scheduled to start in November 2023.

"We are excited to expand our Burgundy offerings with these exceptional producers," said David Parker, Owner and Chairman of Benchmark Wine Group. "These additions underscore our commitment to providing our customers with access to the finest wines from around the world."

Each of these Burgundy estates brings a rich and storied history to Benchmark Wine Group, offering consumers a unique opportunity to explore some of the most exceptional wines from this celebrated region. Domaine Humbert, with its seven hectares of vines in Gevrey-Chambertin, boasts a rich heritage in Burgundy winemaking. Jean-Baptiste Jessiaume possesses an enduring history in Santenay, with six successive generations of talented winemakers producing high-quality wines since the 1830s. Domaine Thierry Laffay, managed by Thierry Laffay since 1985, is a small, high-quality Estate in Chablis, still undiscovered by many.

These three new brands complement Benchmark Wine Group's expanding Direct Import and distribution portfolio, which already includes luxury and back vintage products such as Barrett & Barrett, La Sirena, Castello del Terriccio, Dominio de Basconcillos, Ipsus (Il Caggio), and others. Currently, with about 16,000 different products in stock at any time representing all of the celebrated growing regions of the world as well as most of the new emerging regions, Benchmark has the largest inventory of back vintage and hard-to-find wines in the country.

"Incorporating these three family-owned Burgundy producers into our direct imports collection will grant our collectors and trade clients access to world-class wines from exceptional, rare producers, aligning with our primary mission at Benchmark," said Jay James, MS and President of Benchmark Wine Group.

For more details on wholesale distribution for these three brands, contact Benchmark's team: https://www.benchmarkwine.com/collections/Direct-Imports.

Established in 2002, Benchmark Wine Group is the leading source of fine and rare wine for wine retailers, restaurants and collectors around the world. Based in Napa Valley, it acquires the most sought-after wines from top producers, resellers and private individuals. Its staff draws on decades of industry experience and is dedicated to providing exceptional selection, provenance, pricing and service.

