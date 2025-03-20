Benchmarking of a Multi-biomarker Low-volume Panel for Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia Research, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, discover a multiplexed biomarker approach for Alzheimer's and related dementias. Attendees will learn about a multiplexed assay for high-sensitivity, low-volume biomarker detection. The featured speakers will share insights into plasma proteomics to uncover disease-specific signatures. The speakers will also discuss pTau217 as a predictive biomarker for amyloid pathology.
TORONTO, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar featuring leading researchers as they discuss advancements in biomarker discovery for Alzheimer's disease (AD) and related dementias.
The expert speakers will present on the validation and application of a highly sensitive and low-volume multiplexed assay designed to detect key neurodegenerative disease biomarkers. They will explore how this platform enhances the measurement of critical Alzheimer's biomarkers, such as pTau217, offering a minimally invasive and scalable approach for early diagnosis and disease monitoring in both sporadic and autosomal dominant AD.
They will also focus on large-scale plasma proteomics and its role in identifying disease-specific biomarkers across neurodegenerative diseases, including AD, Parkinson's disease (PD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The speakers will also highlight the power of plasma pTau217 as a predictive biomarker for amyloid pathology and the broader impact of proteomic profiling in precision medicine.
This webinar will showcase how the multiplexed assay is setting a new benchmark for biomarker research, enabling high-sensitivity, low-volume detection to transform Alzheimer's and dementia diagnostics, research and clinical applications.
Join experts from the Washington University of Medicine, Dr. Laura Ibáñez, PhD, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry; and Dr. Carlos Cruchaga, Professor of Psychiatry, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Benchmarking of a Multi-biomarker Low-volume Panel for Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia Research.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/.
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article