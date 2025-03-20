Benchmarking of a Multi-biomarker Low-volume Panel for Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia Research, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar will showcase how the multiplexed assay is setting a new benchmark for biomarker research, enabling high-sensitivity, low-volume detection to transform Alzheimer's and dementia diagnostics, research and clinical applications. Post this

They will also focus on large-scale plasma proteomics and its role in identifying disease-specific biomarkers across neurodegenerative diseases, including AD, Parkinson's disease (PD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The speakers will also highlight the power of plasma pTau217 as a predictive biomarker for amyloid pathology and the broader impact of proteomic profiling in precision medicine.

Join experts from the Washington University of Medicine, Dr. Laura Ibáñez, PhD, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry; and Dr. Carlos Cruchaga, Professor of Psychiatry, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Benchmarking of a Multi-biomarker Low-volume Panel for Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia Research.

