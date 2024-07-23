Benco Dental's Incisal Edge Magazine Announces Annual 2024 Ranking of Dentistry's 32 Most Influential

At least a third of the list is generally comprised of new additions, and some years, more than half, revealing how startlingly fast power is shifting in dental healthcare worldwide. Post this

At least a third of the list is generally comprised of new additions, and some years, more than half, revealing how startlingly fast power is shifting in dental healthcare worldwide. For example, only four individuals have appeared every year since the beginning:

Dr. Gordon Christensen , Co-Founder of the product testing colossus, Clinicians Report Foundation;





, Co-Founder of the product testing colossus, Clinicians Report Foundation; Dr. Howard Farran , Founder and Owner of Dentaltown magazine and Dentaltown.com;





, Founder and Owner of Dentaltown magazine and Dentaltown.com; Michael Graham , Senior Vice President, Government and Public Affairs for the American Dental Association;





, Senior Vice President, Government and Public Affairs for the American Dental Association; Dr. John Kois , founder and director of the esteemed Kois Center continuing education program.

Only one of 2024's top 3 is a dentist:

No.1 is Guillaume Daniellot, the powerful CEO of Switzerland's Straumann Group;





Straumann Group; No. 2 is Joseph Hogan , CEO of Align Technology, the company behind the wildly popular Invisalign clear aligner system;





, CEO of Align Technology, the company behind the wildly popular Invisalign clear aligner system; No. 3, the only dentist, is Dr. Rena D'Souza , DDS, MS, PhD, director at the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research and overseer of an annual budget exceeding $500 million .

Newcomers to the 2024 list include:

Cover star Brittany Glauz (No. 26), a hygienist and social media influencer using her platforms to educate, inspire and support her fellow hygienists;





(No. 26), a hygienist and social media influencer using her platforms to educate, inspire and support her fellow hygienists; Doug Brown (No.4), Managing Partner of venture firm Dental Innovation Alliance;





(No.4), Managing Partner of venture firm Dental Innovation Alliance; Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan (No. 6), CEO of the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health;





(No. 6), CEO of the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health; Sarah Chavarria (No. 10), CEO and President of Delta Dental of California ;





(No. 10), CEO and President of Delta Dental of ; Eiichi Nakanishi (No. 22), President, CEO and third-generation owner of large Japanese handpiece manufacturer NSK, which made waves by acquiring Oregon -based dental equipment manufacturer DCI in 2023.

Notable clinicians include:

Dr. Michael Apa (No. 28), boundary-pushing cosmetic dentist, educator, philanthropist and one-man megabrand;





(No. 28), boundary-pushing cosmetic dentist, educator, philanthropist and one-man megabrand; Dr. Bill Dorfman (No.9), dentist to stars like Eva Longoria and Mark Wahlberg and a social star himself;





(No.9), dentist to stars like and and a social star himself; Dr. Bob Margeas (No. 17), gext-gen clinical guru, journal editor and room-packing speaker;





(No. 17), gext-gen clinical guru, journal editor and room-packing speaker; Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva (No.15), CEO of the dental partnership organization MB2;

Read the full list on IncisalEdgeMagazine.com or browse the complete digital edition.

"This year's ranking, perhaps more than ever, reflects how much faster dentists are embracing change and how much less entrenched establishment figures in business and culture are becoming," said Edward Kobesky, Head of Content for Benco Dental, the publisher of Incisal Edge. "The 32 Most Influential unquestionably have the power to drive big changes and create ripple effects too big to be ignored."

As with all of Incisal Edge magazine's lists, rankings and awards, people and companies pay no fee to nominate, participate or be selected.

Feature stories in the 32 Most Influential issue include:

Shotgun Wedding: Some experts say dentistry's integration with general medicine is inevitable, but is that a good thing?





The Great Hygienist Shortage: What can be done before things get even more dire?





Students to Watch: 10 prominent student influencers documenting their educational journeys—and breaking out on social media as a result.

