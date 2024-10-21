Bendable Labs Honored as a Finalist in the Fourth Annual Anthem Awards

We know that helping people find a path to employment only works when the entire community is pulling in the same direction. Post this

The Fourth Annual Anthem Awards was the most competitive yet, with more than 2,300 entries submitted from 34 countries.

"The finalists of this year's Anthem Awards are truly inspiring," said Patricia McLoughlin, Anthem Awards general manager. "At this moment, there is a lot of uncertainty in our world, but the tireless and extraordinary efforts of the Anthem Awards community provide hope that a better tomorrow is possible."

Bendable Labs is a technology, consulting and research firm that designs, builds and tests social innovations in the areas of lifelong learning, workforce development and job quality.

"We are honored to be among the 2024 Anthem Award finalists," said Sarah Zaner, co-president of Bendable Labs. "We know that helping people find a path to employment only works when the entire community is pulling in the same direction. For this project, we were able to showcase our approach to workforce development, which relies not just on technology but on strong human-to-human connections—in this case, through partnerships with the Carlsbad City Library; economic development officials in Carlsbad and the neighboring cities of Escondido, Oceanside, San Marcos and Vista; employers across the region; and various social service providers."

This year marks the Second annual Anthem Community Voice Celebration to uplift the work of Anthem finalists. Supporters can celebrate Bendable Labs's work online from Oct. 15 to Oct. 31 at celebrate.anthemawards.com.

All finalists are also in the running to win a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Anthem Award. Winners will be announced on Nov. 19.

About Bendable Labs

Bendable Labs aims to improve economic stability, mobility and opportunity for people across the United States Spun out of the Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University, we are registered in California as a social purpose corporation. For more, please visit bendablelabs.com.

About The Anthem Awards

Launched in 2021 by the Webby Awards, a program of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, the Anthem Awards honors the purpose and mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. This season's partners include Ms. Magazine, The Female Quotient, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, and TheFutureParty. The Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF and XQ.

