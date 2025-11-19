Bendable Labs Honored as a Winner in Responsible Technology in the Fifth Annual Anthem Awards

"As LegUp grows, we hope to demonstrate that the library isn't just a place to help you find a good book; it can also help you find a good job." Post this

Created and managed by Bendable Labs, LegUp was launched in July by the Tennessee State Library & Archives. It is based on a Burning Glass Institute report, co-authored by Bendable Labs Co-presidents Sarah Zaner and Rick Wartzman, titled "Reimagining the Public Library's Role in Local Workforce Development."

West Tennessee residents participating in LegUp are able to earn a State Library-backed microcredential by completing 16 hours of online training in foundational work skills (time management, problem-solving, teamwork, etc.) with an introduction to one of three major industries (manufacturing, warehousing or healthcare).

Employers joining the program have agreed, when there are available entry-level job openings, to guarantee interviews to those who have completed the training. Whether a company wants to then hire that individual is entirely up to them.

More than a dozen major companies—including Unilever, West Tennessee Healthcare, ABB, Charms and Tyson Foods—are part of LegUp. For them, the program is an excellent way to find workers who possess strong job-readiness skills and have demonstrated their perseverance and a willingness to learn.

LegUp is currently being implemented through 18 public libraries in Tennessee's Hatchie River Region.

"These are challenging times when it comes to economic opportunity and mobility, and libraries are well positioned to make a real difference in their communities in this regard," said Layna Williams, the LegUp program director at Bendable Labs "As LegUp grows, we hope to demonstrate that the library isn't just a place to help you find a good book; it can also help you find a good job."

The fifth annual Anthem Awards received more than 2,000 submissions from 42 countries. "This has been a challenging year for the impact sector, but the winners . . . have shown their resilience and continued commitment to a better tomorrow," said Patricia McLoughlin, general manager of the Anthem Awards.

Said Williams: "The team at Bendable Labs is deeply honored to be recognized alongside such great organizations as Mozilla, EY and Microsoft."

About Bendable Labs

Bendable Labs helps communities thrive. We develop technology and data solutions that connect people to resources, insights and each other. We bring leaders together to imagine how they can deepen and accelerate their impact on the world. And we design new systems to tackle tough problems, sometimes wicked ones. For more, please visit bendablelabs.com.

About the Anthem Awards

Launched in 2021 by the Webby Awards, the Anthem Awards honors the purpose and mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. This season's partners and sponsors include AARP, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, The Bloom, the Social Innovation Summit and TheFutureParty. The Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF and XQ.

Media Contact

Rick Wartzman, Bendable Labs, 1 323-896-0626, [email protected], https://bendablelabs.com/

