Bendable Labs Named a Finalist in the 2025 Anthem Awards

Bendable Labs announced today that it has been named by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences as a finalist in the fifth annual Anthem Awards.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bendable Labs announced today that it has been named by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences as a finalist in the fifth annual Anthem Awards.

The company was recognized in the "Responsible Technology - Partnership or Collaboration" category for the Library-based Employment, Growth and Upskilling Program, or LegUp.

Created and managed by Bendable Labs, LegUp was launched in July by the Tennessee State Library & Archives. It is being implemented through 18 public libraries in the Hatchie River Region.

"LegUp's tagline is, '16 hours that can change your life,'" said Layna Williams, who oversees the program for Bendable Labs, a social purpose corporation. "That's not hyperbole. In just a few months, about 100 people have signed up for LegUp, and all of them now have an opportunity to get onto a solid career path."

At the same time, the program aims to help employers find entry-level workers who possess strong job-readiness skills and have demonstrated their perseverance and a willingness to learn.

Local residents participating in LegUp are able to earn a State Library-backed microcredential by completing 16 hours of online training in foundational work skills (time management, problem-solving, teamwork, etc.) with an introduction to one of three major industries (manufacturing, warehousing or healthcare).

Employers joining the program have agreed, when there are available entry-level openings, to guarantee interviews to those who have completed the training. Whether a company wants to then hire that individual is entirely up to them. More than a dozen major companies are participating in LegUp, including Unilever, West Tennessee Healthcare, ABB, Charms and Tyson Foods.

"This hasn't been an easy year for the impact sector, but the Anthem Awards community has once again stepped up to provide hope and change lives no matter the circumstances," said Anthem Awards General Manager Patricia McLoughlin. "This year's finalists are an exemplary group of changemakers that we are excited to uplift and celebrate over the next 16 days."

Alongside the finalist announcement comes the launch of Anthem Community Voice, an annual voting campaign and celebration meant to highlight the work of Anthem finalists. Supporters can celebrate Bendable Labs's work online from October 14 to October 30 at celebrate.anthemawards.com. All finalists are also in the running to win a gold, silver or bronze Anthem Award. Winners will be announced on November 18.

About Bendable Labs

Bendable Labs helps communities thrive. We develop technology and data solutions that connect people to resources, insights and each other. We bring leaders together to imagine how they can deepen and accelerate their impact on the world. And we design new systems to tackle tough problems, sometimes wicked ones. For more, please visit bendablelabs.com.

About the Anthem Awards

Launched in 2021 by the Webby Awards, the Anthem Awards honors the purpose and mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. This season's partners and sponsors include AARP, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, The Bloom, the Social Innovation Summit and TheFutureParty. The Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF and XQ.

Media Contact

Rick Wartzman, Bendable Labs, 1 323-896-0626, [email protected], https://www.bendablelabs.com

SOURCE Bendable Labs