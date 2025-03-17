Benefit Concert to Support Los Angeles Fire Relief Efforts

In response to the devastating wildfires that have swept through Southern California, The Art Theatre of Long Beach and Hear for the Music is proud to announce Long Beach Cares. This event will take place on March 29, 2025 at the Art Theatre of Long Beach starting at 5pm. This will be an evening performed by 5 Long Beach bands and proceeds from the concert will go directly to the California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund.

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to the devastating wildfires that have swept through Southern California, The Art Theatre of Long Beach and Hear for the Music is proud to announce Long Beach Cares. This event will take place on March 29, 2025, at the Art Theatre of Long Beach starting at 5pm.

This will be an evening performed by 5 Long Beach bands and proceeds from the concert will go directly to the California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund. This fund focuses on immediate and long-term recovery efforts, including supporting displaced individuals, rebuilding homes, and enhancing preparedness for future wildfires. With the fires leaving thousands without homes and causing widespread damage throughout Southern California, this event is bringing the Long Beach community together to help in the recovery of these wildfires.

Tickets for the concert are available now at Eventbrite. Search for "Long Beach Cares" and you will find the event page. For those unable to attend, donations can be made directly through Calfund.org. Every contribution, big or small, helps bring relief to those in need and supports efforts to rebuild the areas devastated by the fires. This benefit concert is made possible through the generous support of The Art Theatre of Long Beach, The Arts Council of Long Beach, The LGBTQ Center of Long Beach, Cindy Allen of LB's 2nd District and Lola's Mexican Cuisine. Together, we can make a lasting impact and help Southern California recover stronger than ever.

Event Details:

What: Long Beach Cares

When: Saturday, March 29, 2025 6pm

Where: The Art Theatre of Long Beach

Tickets: Tickets available at Eventbrite under "Long Beach Cares"

For more information, media inquiries, or partnership opportunities, please contact Mike Rocco at 714-654-4640.

Mike Rocco, Hear for the Music, 1 714-654-4640, [email protected], www.hearforthemusic.com

Kelly Strodl, Hear for the Music, 1 415-757-8455, [email protected], www.hearforthemusic.com

