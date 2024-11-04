Benefit Cosmetics Partners with Obsess to Launch 'The Benemart' Virtual Holiday Gift Store

"The virtual Benemart sets a new standard for gaming-inspired commerce, cementing Benefit as a leader in connecting with the next generation of shoppers." Post this

Within the experience, shoppers can grab a cart and browse the aisles of The Benemart as avatars, which can be customized with a variety of outfits and makeup looks inspired by Benefit's bestselling products across brows, pores, lashes, cheeks and more. Gather your friends for a virtual shopping day with the 'shop with friends' feature that allows groups of shoppers to voice chat, play games and shop together as avatars in real time. This experience sets a new standard for gaming-inspired commerce, introducing play-centric elements throughout the customer's shopping journey, from personalized avatars to product recommendation quizzes and virtual scratch-off games.

"We know that a majority of Gen Z and younger shoppers consider gaming as 'the new social,' which is why it's so imperative that brands like Benefit tap into commerce initiatives that essentially turn the traditional website into a full-on branded video game," said Neha Singh, Founder and CEO at Obsess. "The virtual Benemart sets a new standard for gaming-inspired commerce, cementing Benefit as a leader in connecting with the next generation of shoppers."

Don't know which Benemart gift sets you need? The site will also help shoppers find personalized product recommendations through Benefit's Holiday Gift Guide, which features a quiz to match users with the perfect products based on their answers. Shoppers will also have the opportunity to virtually try-on the #1 Brow Brand Worldwide's bestselling brow products and add them to their cart directly from the virtual experience. Throughout the holiday season, shoppers can also join in on scavenger hunts to collect virtual "grocery baskets" hidden throughout the experience for rewards and discounted sets. Likewise, in a lottery-inspired scratch-off game, visitors can scratch and play to match cards and win a prize.

The Benemart holiday collection features uniquely Benefit gift sets filled with fan-favorites and bestsellers all priced at holiday-special deals. The collection takes inspiration from everyday grocery store items, such as chocolate bars, snack bags, and tinned fish, all with a fun, imaginative twist. The décor of the virtual Benemart shop follows suit and allows shoppers to experience Benefit's unique spirit from the comfort of their own home. Benefit is also bringing The Benemart in person via store pop-ups throughout the United Kingdom for those that want to stroll the aisles in real life.

The Benemart Virtual Holiday Gift Store is available via web and mobile browser at: https://www.benefitcosmetics.com/en-us/virtual-store.html#/en_US/.

About Benefit

Since 1976, Benefit has been at the forefront of making beauty radically feel-good with inventive solutions that pack a punch and serve a smile. Today, Benefit is the #1 Brow Brand Worldwide, with one brow product sold every 1.8 seconds, and is known for iconic products including Benetint, The POREfessional primer and BADGal BANG! mascara. Operating under leading luxury products group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Benefit is in more than 60 countries, with 2,500 boutiques & service destinations (and growing!) and employs more than 5,000 Brow & Beauty Experts around the globe.

About Obsess

Obsess is the leading virtual experience platform enabling brands to create highly visual, discovery-driven 3D digital stores and experiences on their websites. The company has launched over 350 AI-powered experiences for brands and retailers such as Ralph Lauren, L'Oréal, Crate & Barrel, Corona, Mattel, NBCUniversal and more. Obsess is creating the next-generation online shopping interface, setting a new standard for customer engagement and brand building. Every Obsess virtual experience is built for cross-platform distribution, so that brands can increase ROI and extend their virtual footprint across the web, mobile, Roblox and Apple Vision Pro. The company is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices across the U.S. and Europe. For more information, please visit ObsessAR.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Danielle Poggi, Berns Communications Group, 1 2129944660, [email protected]

SOURCE Obsess