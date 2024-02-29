Benefits of Utilizing Early Precision QT and Artificial Intelligence-Powered Data Quality Assessments in Early Phase Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Increased efficiency could be realized if cardiac safety data are generated from studies performed earlier in the clinical development program. Post this

In response, iCardiac Technologies, acquired by Clario in late 2017, introduced a transformative cardiac safety testing method, i.e., Expert Precision QT (EPQT), to improve the overall productivity of pharmaceutical development and, in collaboration with The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has been tested successfully in a comprehensive clinical trial.

Presented by Clario's cardiac safety experts, Dr. Vic Patel and Dr. Jean Philippe Couderc, the webinar will review the opportunities provided by FIH trials to detect and manage the safety signals of a new drug entity. The advantage of using EPQT to leverage data from small FIH trials, along with specific results of how EPQT can assess the risk of QT interval prolongation will be discussed. Finally, an overview of how the AI-powered data quality tool was developed and its ability to assess data quality will be presented. The session will conclude with a live Q&A, providing participants with an opportunity to directly engage with the experts.

Join Vic Patel, MD, Vice President & Chief Medical Officer, Cardiology, Clario; Alain Gay, MD, Senior Cardiologist, Cardiology, Clario; and Jean-Phillippe Couderc, PhD, MBA, Professor of Medicine & Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Rochester, for the live webinar on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Benefits of Utilizing Early Precision QT and Artificial Intelligence-Powered Data Quality Assessments in Early Phase Trials.

