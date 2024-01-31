Benelinx Launches New Integration with Employee Navigator to Streamline Benefits Enrollment

Benelinx's partnership with Employee Navigator will greatly reduce administration time for our agency partners and significantly improve the overall benefits experience for their customers. Post this

"Employee Navigator's vision is to deliver an automated quote-to-enroll process for all brokers and employers and the Benelinx integration is another step in that direction," said George Reese, CEO of Employee Navigator. "Our goal is to reduce the administrative burden facing brokers and we're excited to partner with a company like Benelinx to move us closer to that objective."

"Our goal is simple–to streamline the annual benefits enrollment cycle by eliminating duplicate entry across multiple platforms," said Benelinx Founder and CEO Rachel Zeman. "Our partnership with Employee Navigator will greatly reduce administration time for our agency partners and significantly improve the overall benefits experience for their customers."

The second phase of the partnership will enable bi-directional integration to both export client data to Employee Navigator and import final enrollment details into Benelinx, eliminating duplicate entry across both platforms. This phase is expected to be released in 2024.

Benelinx currently has a BenAdmin integration with Ease, which was acquired by Employee Navigator in April 2023, as well as with Ideon, its insuretech partner for national access to ACA quoting and plans.

Benelinx

Benelinx is a digital insurance platform focused on delivery and management of employee benefits insurance, built within the Salesforce ecosystem. More than 25 years of experience in benefits insurance and a decade spent developing within Salesforce gives Benelinx the expertise and industry know-how to build smart technology for its partners. Visit benelinx.com for more information.

Employee Navigator

Employee Navigator is a rapidly growing benefits administration and HR software provider with offices in Bethesda, MD, Frederick, MD and Salt Lake City, UT. The company currently works with more than 3,500 industry-leading brokers, providing benefits administration and HR products to over 150,000 companies and 13 million employees. Employee Navigator has also been named a Top Workplace by the Washington Post for the last five years. For more information, head to www.employeenavigator.com.

