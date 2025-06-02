BENEO (June 12/25) Faba Beans: Solutions in Baked Goods and Dairy-Free Applications, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, explore the technical information, consumer insights and recipes with faba bean protein. Attendees will gain insight into the specific benefits for egg reduction and dairy-free applications. The featured speakers will discuss the production process and environmental benefits of faba bean protein.
TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join us for an inspiring and informative webinar that explores the full potential of faba bean protein, a plant-based solution at the forefront of innovation in today's food industry.
Whether developing next-gen dairy alternatives, seeking to reduce egg content in bakery or simply looking for sustainable protein sources, this webinar will equip attendees with the knowledge and tools to make it happen. The key topics of discussion include:
- Technical and Product Insights:
Understand faba bean protein's unique functional and nutritional properties and learn how its solubility, emulsification and foaming capabilities make it a versatile ingredient in a wide range of applications from creamy dairy alternatives to fluffy egg-free baked goods and beyond.
- Consumer and Recipe Inspiration:
Discover what is driving consumer interest in plant-based proteins and how faba bean protein meets the demand for clean-label, allergen-free and nutritious products. The expert speakers will showcase inspiring recipes and real-life applications to spark innovation.
- Targeted Application Benefits:
Explore how faba bean protein supports partial or full egg replacement in bakery without compromising on texture or taste, helping manage price volatility and meet vegan goals. The expert speakers will dive into its role in creating indulgent, dairy-free drinks and spoonables that deliver on mouthfeel and performance.
- Market Outlook and Innovation Opportunities:
Get the latest insights on the growing global market for plant-based proteins. From established categories like meat and dairy alternatives to emerging trends in snacks and nutrition, discover where faba bean protein is gaining ground and how it can diversify portfolios.
- Sustainability Focus:
Learn about the environmental benefits of faba bean cultivation and its production process. With a low carbon footprint, regional sourcing and minimal water use, faba bean protein supports sustainability ambitions without compromising on quality.
Don't miss this opportunity to connect with our experts, ask your questions and explore the exciting future of faba bean protein.
Register for this webinar today to discover how faba bean protein can transform formulations, meet evolving consumer demands and advance sustainability goals.
Join experts from BENEO, Frederic Fernandes, Product Manager Functional Proteins; and Isabel Trogh, Customer Technical R&D Manager, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Faba Beans: Solutions in Baked Goods and Dairy-Free Applications.
