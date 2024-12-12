Benghazi University Gives the Penetron System the Best Grade for Concrete Durability

After Penetron consulted with Etar al-Tameer, the general contractor, the Penetron System of crystalline waterproofing products turned out to be the best concrete waterproofing solution for the differing challenges of both the wastewater treatment plants and the water tanks. Post this

The University of Benghazi (UoB) was originally founded in 1955 with one faculty (Arts and Education), 31 students, 6 professors and 9 administrative staff. Today, UoB has grown to encompass 15 faculties (Economics, Arts, Media, Education, Medicine, IT, Engineering, Pharmacy, Nursing, Law, Agriculture, etc.) with 82,000 undergraduate students, 3,000 graduate students, 2,000 academic staff members and 4,500 employees spread across two main campuses in Benghazi, nine campuses across eastern Libya, as well as 10 research centers.

"Due to the growing needs of the university's student body, the University of Benghazi embarked on a number of construction projects to upgrade and expand its infrastructure," notes Amer K. Elbarghathi, Regional Sales Manager for Penetron North Africa.

The recently completed infrastructure projects carried out at both Benghazi main campuses included two wastewater treatment plants, two firefighting water storage tanks (90 m3 and 830 m3 capacity), and two drinking water tanks (170 m3 and 830 m3). For reference, 100 m³ = >26,400 gallons.

"After Penetron consulted with Etar al-Tameer, the general contractor, the Penetron System of crystalline waterproofing products turned out to be the best concrete waterproofing solution for the differing challenges of both the wastewater treatment plants and the water tanks," adds Amer K. Elbarghathi.

PENETRON ADMIX was added to >3000 m3 of concrete mix for the wastewater treatment plants and PENEBAR SW-45 swellable waterstop strips were installed to seal all construction joints. A combination of PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline waterproofing mortar, and PENETRON, a topical crystalline waterproofing material, was applied to repair all tie-holes and honeycombing in the concrete water tanks to provide protection from future water penetration.

"Penetron's NSF 61-certification for potable water applications was an optimal fit for the University's new water tanks," says Amer K. Elbarghathi.

Once applied to a prepared concrete surface or added to the concrete as an admixture, the proprietary chemicals in Penetron's crystalline products react in a catalytic reaction with moisture to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. The resulting formation self-heals and seals pores and micro-cracks, decreasing the permeability and making the concrete waterproof.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group