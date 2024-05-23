Benghazi's Golden Square City Protects Slab-on-Grade Foundation with PENETRON ADMIX

The project contractor appreciated the visual quality control feature of the green tracer found in the bleed water that confirms PENTRON ADMIX is mixed into the concrete, and the ready-mix concrete supplier liked the easy way of adding the admixture to the concrete mix. Post this

"The violent history of Benghazi saw many important landmarks repeatedly destroyed over the centuries – and up to the present day," adds Kadem A. Elbarghathi, Managing Director of Penetron North Africa. "This makes the construction of Golden Square City a key development project and a clear vote of confidence in the future of modern Benghazi."

Located along the Mediterranean coast of Benghazi, the Golden Square City development is being constructed in four phases. The first phase of construction occupies a footprint of 210,000 m2 and comprises the Podium, a six-floor office building (4,000 m2) with retail shops on the ground floor, and an adjacent two-floor hypermarket (8,000 m2) with additional areas for smaller shops.

Before construction could begin, the sandy soil of the site needed to be stabilized. The project engineers, Mohamed Idrees and Mohamed Ali, specified the installation of Geopier Impact Piers, a displacement system using a steel pipe mandrel outfitted with a compaction chamber to penetrate through caving soils and construct piers from the bottom up. This method resulted in a dense column of aggregate surrounded by stiffened matrix soils to enable higher bearing capacities needed for the Golden Square City buildings.

"Due to proximity of the construction site to the Mediterranean Sea and the resulting high groundwater levels, the project's ready-mix concrete suppliers, Al Rehab and El Mutaheda, collaborated with Penetron North Africa on a concrete mix treated with PENETRON ADMIX for the slab-on-grade foundations needed for Golden Square City," adds Kadem A. Elbarghathi.

Alfadel Construction, the general contractor, accepted this concrete waterproofing solution and the ready-mix concrete supplier added PENETRON ADMIX to the concrete mix for all 210,000 m2 of the slab-on-grade foundation slabs.

Easily mixed in during batching, PENETRON ADMIX becomes an integral part of the concrete matrix and performs consistently during the life of the concrete. No further maintenance or treatment is required due to the continuous self-healing abilities of PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete to seal hairline cracks.

"The project contractor appreciated the visual quality control feature of the green tracer found in the bleed water that confirms PENTRON ADMIX is mixed into the concrete, and the ready-mix concrete supplier liked the easy way of adding the admixture to the concrete mix," says Kadem A. Elbarghathi. "Finally, PENETRON ADMIX was the most cost-effective concrete waterproofing solution available."

The 2nd phase of construction of Golden Square City will add 11 apartment towers with 350 units within the next 18 months. Amenities include a mosque, swimming pool, gym, children's playground, and a landscaped park. The 3rd and 4th phases of construction will add restaurants, a hotel, cinema (all in cooperation with international brands), and a mosque.

"Construction work on the Benghazi project continues," states Abdelhamid Latrash, General Manager of Golden Square, client, and developer representative of the Golden Square City project. "Penetron will be part of the concrete waterproofing solution throughout."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group