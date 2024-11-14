Bengur Bryan Advises Commercial Vehicle Group on the Sale of its First Source Electronics Business to Woodson Equity

Bengur Bryan, a leading middle market investment banking firm, is pleased to serve as exclusive financial advisor to Commercial Vehicle Group (the "Company" or "CVG") (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, in the sale of its First Source Electronics (FSE) business to Woodson Equity, effective October 30, 2024.

BALTIMORE, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bengur Bryan, a leading middle market investment banking firm, is pleased to serve as exclusive financial advisor to Commercial Vehicle Group (the "Company" or "CVG") (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, in the sale of its First Source Electronics (FSE) business to Woodson Equity, effective October 30, 2024.

Based in Elkridge, MD, FSE manufactures electro-mechanical assemblies, chassis integration, and cable assemblies, and provides automated warehouse, industrial automation, and engineering solutions.

Woodson Equity, based in Washington, D.C., specializes in supporting and investing in companies across various sectors, including diversified industrials, automotive, transportation and mobility, and business services.

Subir Shah, Operations Executive at Woodson Equity, stated, "We would like to welcome the FSE team to the Woodson family. Our focus is to double-down on FSE's expertise while building lasting partnerships with our customers and empowering the next generation in our community for long term success."

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about CVG and its products is available at www.cvgrp.com.

About FSE

First Source Electronics (FSE) is a leading provider of automation solutions for warehouses, industrial sectors, and other critical industries. Trusted by global blue-chip corporations, FSE offers control panels, electro-mechanical systems, and cable assemblies. FSE's patented micro fulfillment offering, STACC, recently unveiled at MODEX, is revolutionizing warehouse automation, with its modular and scalable design, utilizing the latest in AI technology. Our home page is www.fsellc.com.

About Woodson Equity

Woodson Equity is a private investment firm based in Washington, D.C., with an office in Chicago, Illinois. We specialize in corporate carveouts and divestitures, focusing on businesses that have strong market positions, established customer relationships, and proven assets backed by skilled teams. As thesis-minded investors and purpose-driven operators, we are committed to empowering future generations in the communities we operate in. For more information about Woodson Equity, please visit www.woodsonequity.com.

About Bengur Bryan

Bengur Bryan is a leading investment banking firm that provides merger and acquisition services, private placements of equity and debt, and financial advisory services, including restructuring advice, valuations, and fairness opinions. For over 30 years, we have focused on growth stage and middle market companies with enterprise values from $25 million to over $300 million. We have specific industry knowledge in the industrial & niche manufacturing, transportation & logistics, business services, government services, consumer, hospitality and healthcare industries. For more information, please visit www.bengurbryan.com.

