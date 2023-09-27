Benjamin Franich Joins RS21 as Vice President, Federal Growth

RS21 Continues National Expansion with Data-Driven Insights for the Public Sector

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. and WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benjamin Franich, a senior business development leader based near Washington, D.C., has been named Vice President of Federal Growth at RS21, a data science company that specializes in delivering artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for government and private industries. In this role, Franich will drive RS21's growth within the national public sector, transitioning the company's advanced data technologies to the federal IT environment.

"I'm excited to take the truly cutting-edge technologies that the amazing team at RS21 is developing and help to leverage them to advance our federal customers' missions through data-driven solutions. I'm energized to be a part of an impact-focused culture where we are always looking to 'use data for good'," said Franich.

Franich has supported federal growth across numerous federal agency customers within the energy, national security and health sectors.

"Ben has an exceptional track record in navigating the complexities of the federal space and providing innovative solutions that are tailored for our government customers," said Charles Rath, President and CEO of RS21. "We are thrilled to have Ben on our leadership team as he leverages his expertise and insights to further bolster RS21's growth and impact within the federal sector."

RS21's work with federal agencies focuses on leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to meet the evolving needs of government. Its federal customers include the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Space Force, the Department of Homeland Security and numerous federal laboratories.

RS21 received Phase II and Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts for its predictive maintenance and condition-based maintenance (CBM+) solutions for satellites and critical assets. The company is currently working to transition the capability to the defense space.

About RS21

RS21 is a rapidly growing data science company that uses artificial intelligence, design, data engineering, and modern software development methods to empower organizations to make data-driven decisions that positively impact the world. Our innovative solutions are insightful, intuitive, inspiring and intellectually honest. With teams in Albuquerque, NM and Washington, DC and distributed throughout the United States, RS21 is an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company three years in a row and a Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators.

We help clients achieve programmatic goals, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and maximize productivity using MOTHR, our human-centered, artificial intelligence engine that allows users to seamlessly integrate data and reveal insights at hyper speed. We navigate complex data issues in the fields of healthcare, defense, safety, urban planning, energy, cyber, land use, climate, disaster preparedness, disaster recovery, space, and social equity. For more information, visit http://www.rs21.io.

