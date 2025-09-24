Benjamin Moore's Next Generation of Eco Spec® Paint Earns Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification

"We are proud to have partnered with the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program for the past 10 years, especially as we celebrate the next generation of Eco Spec," said Alfredo Valiente, Product Marketing Manager, Commercial and Professional Brands, at Benjamin Moore Post this

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program, a collaborative initiative between ASL and AAFA, helps consumers identify products that contribute to a healthier indoor environment. Products undergo rigorous independent testing to meet scientific standards to earn the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Mark.

Fumes and odors from paint can irritate eyes, skin, and airways for people with sensitivities. This is largely due to potentially harmful chemicals and gases, or volatile organic compounds (VOCs), commonly found in many paints. The VOCs are released into the air as paint dries and can trigger asthma and allergies.

Products Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly® demonstrate greater suitability for people with asthma and allergies. To earn the certification, the next generation of Benjamin Moore's Eco Spec® paint underwent comprehensive scientific testing and demonstrated that it:

Emits extremely low VOCs below certification limits at 24 hours and 14 days after painting;

Meets or exceeds physical performance standards for drying time, scrubbability, cleanability, and adhesion; and

Has a formulation where allergenic and sensitizing chemicals are as low as possible or not present.

Paint that is Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly® is compliant with LEED Low-Emitting Materials credit requirements.

"Benjamin Moore's Eco Spec® paint meets our Asthma & Allergy Friendly® certification standards, giving consumers a trusted option backed by scientific testing," said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. "This certification helps consumers confidently choose products that reduce allergens and respiratory irritants."

"By achieving Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification, Benjamin Moore is giving consumers confidence that the next generation of Eco Spec® has been independently tested to support improved indoor environments, not only in homes, but also in schools, healthcare facilities, and other commercial spaces," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Limited. "This achievement reflects Benjamin Moore's focus on science-based innovation that helps reduce exposure to allergens and sensitizing chemicals in all settings."

Benjamin Moore's participation in the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program spans more than 10 years. The company demonstrated its leadership in consumer well-being by achieving the Asthma & Allergy Friendly®Certification, offering a trusted option for the more than 100 million people in the United States affected by asthma and/or allergies. This dedication was further recognized through the Certification Program's Award for Innovation and Environmental Excellence, presented to Benjamin Moore in acknowledgment of its leadership in creating healthier indoor spaces.

"We are proud to have partnered with the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program for the past 10 years, especially as we celebrate the next generation of Eco Spec, giving those who demand eco-responsible paints the confidence in choosing a product that supports good indoor air quality," said Alfredo Valiente, Product Marketing Manager, Commercial and Professional Brands, at Benjamin Moore.

About the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The program tests and certifies products against strict standards to prove their suitability for people with asthma and allergies. Products passing these tests earn the Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification Mark. The Certification Program works with retailers and manufacturers to offer consumers products for a healthier home.

Certified products include air cleaners, air filters, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, cleaning products, and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.

Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore, a Berkshire Hathaway company, was founded in 1883 and remains one of the world's leading paint, color and coatings brands. A manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand's flagship paint lines including Aura® , Regal® Select, Ben®, Ultra Spec®, Advance®, Scuff-X®, Insl-X® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its more than 3,500 unmatchable colors, and its design tools and expertise for consumers and professionals alike. Benjamin Moore products are available exclusively from more than 8,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States, Canada and another 74 countries globally.

