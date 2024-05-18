Benjamin Shein, Esq. and Bethann Kagan, Esq. Named to 2024 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List

Shein Law is honored to announce that Benjamin Shein, Esq. and Bethann Kagan, Esq. have been selected to the 2024 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list.

PHILADELPHIA, May 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founder Benjamin Shein, Esq., a distinguished personal injury lawyer, has dedicated his practice to clients suffering from mesothelioma, lung cancer, and other asbestos-related illnesses for nearly 40 years. His unwavering commitment to his clients' well-being, both medically and financially, has resulted in securing hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts. He is not just a lawyer but a respected educator, sharing his knowledge on asbestos exposure and related diseases with peers, doctors, union leaders, and insurance representatives.

Ben is a founding member of Asbestos Victims Against Default and Delay and a committee member of Asbestos Victims of America. He is a member in good standing of the Pennsylvania and New Jersey state bars and the local and state trial lawyer and bar associations. He is a current board member of the Pennsylvania Board of Law Examiners. Ben has been selected to the Super Lawyers list each year since 2005.

Partner Bethann Kagan, Esq. also dedicates her practice to victims of mesothelioma, lung cancer, and other catastrophic injuries. As a top-rated personal injury lawyer with over 20 years of experience, Bethann is a nationally recognized authority on asbestos litigation. She has authored numerous publications and lectured on asbestos exposure and illnesses for legal, medical, and union professional associations. She also donates her time to helping cancer patients and charities raise funds for cancer research.

Bethann is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She is a member of local, state, and national trial lawyer associations and is active within these organizations. Bethann has been selected to the Super Lawyers and Top 50 Women Super Lawyers in PA lists each year since 2012.

Every year, Super Lawyers recognizes top-rated lawyers nationwide in more than 70 different practice areas. Selection is determined through an extensive multi-phase process involving peer nomination and recognition, professional achievements, honors and awards, and independent research.

Shein Law is committed to serving clients to the fullest extent, always advocating for their best interests after an asbestos disease diagnosis. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call 877-743-4652 or visit www.sheinlaw.com. The firm is located in Philadelphia and Pennsauken, New Jersey, and serves clients across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

