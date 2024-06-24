Benjamins Money Launches Wealth Accumulation App for Recent College Grad

Benjamins Money Launches Wealth Accumulation App for Recent College Grads, Young Professionals and Executives
MCLEAN, Va., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benjamins Money was created for MBAs, lawyers, doctors and software engineers who can command very competitive starting salaries post-graduation. However, many grad students and college graduates struggle to make monthly student loan payments while trying to build up their investments.
Benjamins Money was specifically built with feedback from recent college grads in mind. Benjamins Money offers planning tools to help establish financial goals like eliminating debt, saving for a first home and/or building up a $250,000 investment portfolio.
The Benjamins Money app has custom financial tools to help college grads optimize their income and pay off debts faster.
Benjamins Money offers tools for young professionals to save automatically so they can build and protect their wealth!
