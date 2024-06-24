Benjamins Money Launches Wealth Accumulation App for Recent College Grad

Benjamins Money Launches Wealth Accumulation App for Recent College Grads, Young Professionals and Executives

MCLEAN, Va., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benjamins Money was created for MBAs, lawyers, doctors and software engineers who can command very competitive starting salaries post-graduation. However, many grad students and college graduates struggle to make monthly student loan payments while trying to build up their investments.

Benjamins Money was specifically built with feedback from recent college grads in mind. Benjamins Money offers planning tools to help establish financial goals like eliminating debt, saving for a first home and/or building up a $250,000 investment portfolio.