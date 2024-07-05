Benjamins Money Releases Best Cities for College Grads To Launch Their Career

The stock market and real estate have been some of the biggest drivers of wealth in America. Many college grads feel the American dream of owning a home is slipping away, so this white paper covers the foundational building blocks for a solid financial plan and helps make home ownership a reality!" Post this

The white paper illustrates how setting specific financial goals and consistently saving each month can help build large investment portfolios over time.

The Benjamins Money app has custom financial tools to help college grads optimize their income, pay off their debts and save more money.

Benjamins Money founder and CEO Jean Jacques Borno says, "Over the last couple of years, real estate prices have skyrocketed across the U.S. in many of the most popular leading cities like Atlanta; Washington, D.C., [and its metro areas,] and Miami, Florida. Many college grads feel the American dream of owning a home is slipping away, so this white paper covers the foundational building blocks for a solid financial plan and helps make home ownership a reality!"

Benjamins Money offers tools for young professionals to save automatically so they can build and protect their wealth.

About Benjamins Money

Benjamins Money designs software for college grads, young professionals and executives to help them properly manage their finances, make smart money decisions and work toward financial independence.

Benjamins Money offers customers a financial planning mobile app to use to set their most important financial goals. Also, Benjamins Money offers investment management services to help customers grow their investments as well as insurance services to help customers protect their families and their financial assets.

Benjamins Money has built technology that offers these combined services on one unified platform.

About Jean Jacques Borno, CFP®, CIMA®

Founder and CEO of Benjamins Money

Jean Jacques Borno is the founder of Benjamins Money. Borno is a CFP® professional and has an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. Borno has earned the CIMA® designation from the Wharton School and IMCA. He was recently named a 2024 Five Star Wealth Advisor.

