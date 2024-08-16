BenQ Announces New GV50 Ceiling Projector to Elevate Movie Nights

"For today's digital entertainment enthusiasts, the GV50 offers the unique flexibility to stream high-quality content in cozy personalized spaces for the ultimate me-time," said Houston Wei, senior director of BenQ North America. Post this

As the new flagship ceiling projector, the GV50 retains the 135-degree vertical projection flexibility of the popular GV ceiling projector series, and further extends the convenient installation experience that includes 3 axes (vertical/horizontal/tilt), along with comprehensive upgrades in brightness, light source and onboard system capabilities. Featuring an even more flexible mechanical design and automatic screen correction, the GV50 is designed specifically for bedside projection, offering unparalleled VIP-level comfort of lying down and watching movies.

What sets the GV50 apart are purpose-driven features that enable the most comfortable viewing experiences in smaller bedrooms without hassle or sacrificing space. Class-leading 360-degree horizontal projection angle range and two-stage tilt ceiling projection work in tandem with the GV50's intuitive "digital zoom" lever on the top of projector's body, 360-degree image rotation and digital H/V lens shift to ensure luxurious viewing from any position, while Ceiling Cinema Sound Mode directs rich 18-watt, 2.1-channel audio downward to match bed height.

Designed to project 120-inch big-screen Full HD 1080p visuals from a bedside nightstand or table, the GV50 also features Night Shift Mode to reduce eye strain and a soothing sleep timer.

Befitting its longstanding reputation as the leading projector authority, the BenQ GV50 brings guaranteed audiovisual quality, superior service standards and color reproduction expertise to the portable segment with BenQ CinematicColor and CinematicSound technologies, Rec. 709 color accuracy, HDR / HLG support and 500 ANSI lumens of brightness from its laser light source.

Ready for all-in-one entertainment with the latest Google TV and licensed Netflix preloaded, as well as a respectable 22.4ms input lag for casual gaming, the GV50 is equipped with USB-C data transmission, DP Alt Mode and power delivery for mobile devices and Nintendo Switch (with a single certified USB-C cable), in addition to 150 minutes of video playtime or 300 minutes of Bluetooth music playback from its integrated battery.

Combining omni-directional angle versatility, clever bedside projection and automatic screen corrections with auto screen fit and obstacles avoidance, the GV50 invites viewers to relax in bed and enjoy the most comfortable streaming experiences directly above them on the ceiling.

The GV50 is priced at $799.00 and available for purchase on Amazon at https://amzn.to/4doV2pv or from BenQ at https://bit.ly/3YunJ01.

