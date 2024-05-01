BenQ Debuts Newly Redesigned 24-inch Photography Monitor

Joining BenQ's SW series, the 24.1-inch 2K monitor is designed with professional photographers and videographers in mind and features BenQ's exclusive AQCOLOR technology, third generation uniformity technology and Paper Color Sync for accurate color reproduction. Post this

The SW242Q supports two HDR standards, HDR10 and HLG, in addition to diverse video formats, including 4:4:4, 4:2:2 and 4:2:0. It also provides world-leading video calibration software Calman and Lightspace to adjust the display's 3D LUT to guarantee image accuracy. Compatible with SDI to HDMI devices, as well as SDI capture cards, videographers can connect devices to the monitor for stable signal transmission and high-quality video.

With out-of-the-box calibration and a verified calibration report, BenQ guarantees the default Delta E is less than 1.5, so users can experience color accuracy from the start. In addition, the SW242Q has several third-party certifications, including Calman, Pantone and Pantone SkinTone Validated, reinforcing BenQ's promise to maintain industry-approved performance levels. The new monitor features BenQ's Palette Master Ultimate, which performs hardware calibrations for color accuracy. With one USB-C cable, photographers and videographers can enjoy fast video, audio and data transmission while supporting simultaneous 90W power delivery.

"At BenQ, we continue to recognize the need for color accurate display solutions, particularly for photographers and videographers," said Jason Lee, LCD business line manager. "The new SW242Q delivers color precision like never before, streamlining editing processes and workflows for a seamless approach to color management."

The SW242Q retails for $749.99 and is available at BenQ.com. To learn more about the new photo and video monitor, visit https://www.benq.com/en-us/monitor/professional/sw242q.html.

