BenQ Introduces Newest 4K Mini LED MOBIUZ Gaming Monitor

"'Unveiling the Unseen' is the goal that MOBIUZ aims to achieve," said Conway Lee, president of BenQ Corporation. "We invite gamers to venture into the unknown with us and gain the courage to face all challenges. Marching at the forefront of the future, MOBIUZ is with you."

For a fully immersive gaming experience, ideal for AAA games, the EX321UX features a wide color gamut of 99% Adobe RGB, 99% DCI-P3 and Display P3. Capable of displaying a broader range of colors, the new gaming monitor features 1152 local dimming zones to allow for delicate light control and more vibrant, accurate color representation within the various gaming modes.

Equipped with the latest mini-LED panel capable of 1,000 nits of peak brightness for Display HDR1000, the EX321UX displays more lifelike and detailed visuals with extremely bright highlights and deep, rich blacks to provide a more immersive and realistic gaming experience.

Aside from the visual feast, the new MOBIUZ series also features BenQ's first built-in eARC for up to 7.1 channels of surround audio, ensuring unmatched audiovisual effects. Via Color Shuttle, BenQ's profile-sharing platform with authorized presets tailored for popular games, as well as KVM and Scenario Mapping for each MOBIUZ monitor to host multiple consoles, PCs, and source devices conveniently.

The new 4K gaming monitor is also equipped with multiple connectivity options including three HDMI ports, two USB hubs, a USB-C port with 60 watts of power, and a DP 2.1 interface that supports 4K at 144Hz 10-bit transmission for ultimate performance without compression.

"'Unveiling the Unseen' is the goal that MOBIUZ aims to achieve," said Conway Lee, president of BenQ Corporation. "We invite gamers to venture into the unknown with us and gain the courage to face all challenges. Marching at the forefront of the future, MOBIUZ is with you."

The EX321UX retails for $1,199.99 and is available at BenQ.com. To learn more about the new mini-LED gaming monitor, visit www.BenQ.com/en-us/monitor/gaming/ex321ux.html.

