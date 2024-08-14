BenQ Introduces Newly Upgraded 100Hz Eye Care Home Office Monitors

"Eye care technology and solutions are important for BenQ's long-term commitment to users," said Houston Wei, senior director of BenQ North America. Post this

"Eye care technology and solutions are important for BenQ's long-term commitment to users," said Houston Wei, senior director of BenQ North America. "We invite everyone to join us as we create productive spaces for everyone to work and play comfortably, without compromising the health of your eyes. BenQ is looking out for you."

Designed with families and working professionals in mind, BenQ eye-care technologies safeguard eye health with multiple features, ensuring every image can be seen with comfort and clarity. Unique from other brands that primarily focus on low blue light and flicker-free features, BenQ takes eye care a step further by integrating these features with its proprietary Brightness Intelligence Technology (B.I. Tech), which detects lighting scenarios and adjusts the screen for user comfort, tailoring the display to viewing preferences and ensuring that the display reduces blue light while maintaining vivid colors.

For vibrant colors, the monitors support 99% of the sRGB color gamut, which is the primary color gamut for webpages and online content. Capable of displaying a broad range of colors, both monitors are equipped with color modes for multitasking and efficiency. With Coding Mode and ePaper Mode, reading various forms of content while maintaining eye comfort is ensured day and night.

Due to simplified connectivity for a multi-monitor setup, the new GW monitors support a variety of tasks including traditional work projects and homework assignments or leisure gaming. With a single USB-C cable, the monitor simultaneously provides quick data transfer and 65W power delivery for a laptop or other portable devices. A built-in hub with two additional USB-A ports supports connecting to a mouse and keyboard with ease.

The new home office monitors also have tilt, pivot, swivel and height adjustment capabilities to offer easy customization for flexibility in your home. With this ergonomic design, efficiency and productivity are boosted during each use.

Furthermore, the new GW monitors are equipped with Eye-CareU, a virtual assistant that sets timers and reminders that benefit overall eye health and computer usage. With ergonomic adjustment options and premium audio quality from a noise-cancellation microphone and built-in speakers, the GW2486TC and GW2786TC are the perfect monitor options for home office spaces.

Prioritizing users' needs and comfort levels, BenQ offers an expansive line of home monitors to fit every usage case. The GW2490T and GW2790T maintain the ergonomics and eye-care features, paired with a 100Hz refresh rate for vivid viewing. The GW2490 and GW2790 are similar versions, offering the same quality with 100Hz refresh rate but without the same adjustment capabilities. GW home office monitors from BenQ are designed to meet home office needs for projects, school assignments, or hobbies.

The GW2486TC retails for $149.99 and the GW2786TC retails for $179.99. Both are available for purchase at www.BenQ.com. To learn more about the new home office monitors, visit https://BenQurl.biz/3YA3hew.

About BenQ America Corp.

The world-leading human technology and solutions provider, BenQ, aims to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers' lives by designing products with a purpose. BenQ sells and markets innovative technology products, consumer electronics, computing, and communications devices. Founded on the corporate vision of "Bringing Enjoyment N' Quality to Life," BenQ focuses on the aspects that matter to most people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare, and education - with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, and enhance learning by providing people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, audio products, cloud consumer products, mobile communications, and lifestyle lighting. Because it matters. For more information about products and to purchase, visit www.BenQ.com.

