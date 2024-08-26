BenQ Launches MacBook's Perfect Match with New MA Series Monitors

"The MA Series debuts our proprietary Mac color-tuning technology, ensuring MA Series monitors provide consistent, true-to-life Mac colors that perfectly match those of your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro," said Houston Wei, senior director of BenQ North America. Post this

While the popular BenQ PD Series primarily caters to professionals who utilize Macs and MacBooks, such as designers and creatives, the new MA Series is intended for Macbook Pro and MacBook Air users who utilize external monitors for work and school. The new monitor series provides full Mac compatibility with hassle-free connectivity, eliminated color inconsistencies and unified workplace-design aesthetics, including BenQ-exclusive Nano Matte Panel technology to reduce glare and ensure a comfortable viewing experience, for harmonious visual appeal. Users can seamlessly extend their MacBook view for an enhanced visual experience, letting their creativity flourish without limitation.

Overcoming the color discrepancy between MacBook screens and external monitors, the BenQ Color Lab experts, renowned for their authority in color science, applied meticulous Mac color-tuning technology to the new BenQ MA Series monitors. This ensures high color consistency and provides a unified visual experience across both MacBook and MA Series screens.

In offering seamless integration with MacBooks, the MA Series features brightness and volume sync with MacBook keyboard controls and minimalist Mac-like settings via BenQ Display Pilot 2 software with a one-click screen setup. Moreover, the new MA Series monitors are also compatible with Mac-exclusive functions including Focus mode and Siri commands, to offer a true Mac-like experience.

Mac users are no longer limited to the size of MacBook screens with the 27-inch MA270U and the 32-inch MA320U options to provide ample workspace with flexible height and angle adjustments for optimal viewing comfort and productivity. For added convenience, the new MA Series monitors are equipped with two USB-C ports, two HDMI ports and single-cable connectivity with USB-C power delivery to provide always-on power charging, even when the monitor is powered off, to keep other devices conveniently charged.

The 27-inch MA270U retails for $459.99 and the 32-inch MA320U retails for $599.99. Both will initially be available at the BenQ Store, Amazon, BestBuy, B&H and Adorama, with other resellers receiving stock in the future.

For complete details regarding the new MA Series from BenQ, including specs and dimensions, visit www.BenQ.com/en-us/monitor/monitors-for-macbook.html.

The world-leading human technology and solutions provider, BenQ, aims to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers' lives by designing products with a purpose. BenQ sells and markets innovative technology products, consumer electronics, computing, and communications devices. Founded on the corporate vision of "Bringing Enjoyment N' Quality to Life," BenQ focuses on the aspects that matter to most people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare, and education - with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, and enhance learning by providing people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, audio products, cloud consumer products, mobile communications, and lifestyle lighting. Because it matters. For more information about products and to purchase, visit www.BenQ.com.

