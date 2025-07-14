BenQ Launches New W4100i 4K HDR Projector, Completing Its Home Cinema Series for Every Room Size

BenQ W4100i is designed for discerning AV enthusiasts who want exceptional image quality and precision color in a home setting. It delivers true 4K UHD resolution, dynamic HDR performance, and BenQ's proprietary CinematicColor™ technology. Post this

BenQ W4100i offers a theater-like experience on screens up to 120 inches without requiring a custom home theater build, perfect for a 14 x 15 feet medium-size room. BenQ W4100i is designed for discerning AV enthusiasts who want exceptional image quality and precision color in a home setting. It delivers true 4K UHD resolution, dynamic HDR performance, and BenQ's proprietary CinematicColor™ technology, covering 100% Rec. 709 and DCI-P3 color gamuts. The projector also supports FILMMAKER MODE™, which preserves motion cadence, cinematic color, dynamic range, and brightness as intended by the director, along with native 24p playback for authentic frame-by-frame accuracy.

In addition, the W4100i features AI Cinema Mode that restores fine details and color depth in compressed streaming content, and HDR-Pro™ technology with dynamic tone mapping, supporting HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, and 3D formats. With an improved contrast ratio of 3,000,000:1, up from the HT4550i's (W4000i) 2,000,000:1. This model offers deeper blacks and greater brightness (2050 lumens at D65), making every scene come to life with exceptional depth and realism.

For a limited-time only, BenQ is launching a loyalty upgrade campaign to reward long-time customers. From July 14 through August 31, 2025, U.S. customers who previously purchased eligible BenQ projector models, HT2550, HT3550, HT3550i, HT3560, or HT4550i (W4000i), can submit a valid receipt through a dedicated landing page here. Verified customers will receive a 10% discount coupon valid through September 30, 2025, redeemable exclusively toward the purchase of the new W4100i.

The BenQ W4100i retails for $2,999 and is available for preorder exclusively on BenQ.com beginning July 14. It will become available at authorized retailers including Amazon, Adorama, and B&H Photo starting mid-August 2025.

For more information on the W4100i or to check your eligibility for the loyalty upgrade campaign, please visit: https://www.benq.com/en-us/campaign/w4100i-4k-home-theater-projector-upgrade.html.

