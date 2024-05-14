BenQ Releases World's First Programming Monitor with their New RD Series

With a sincere commitment to serving the community, we aim to bring innovation to life and pave the way for the future with the introduction of the world's first programming monitors in the RD Series. Post this

With an advanced coding mode, delivering crystal-clear fonts for improved code differentiation in both light and dark themes, the new RD series are adaptable to diverse work environments and promote productivity. Accessible with a touch of the dedicated Coding HotKey at the center of the function bar, the RD Series coding mode readily helps programmers to achieve a focused state of flow.

Designed to provide maximum clarity and efficiency to code in comfort, the RD Series' unique MoonHalo backlight design (varies by models) blends an element of elegance and comforting illumination, ensuring users stay focused and fresh during long sessions working in any environment. The RD Series offers the flexibility to adjust preferences, including brightness, color temperature, light mode, and more.

To safeguard prolonged bodily comfort and eye health for coders, the RD Series is equipped with Night Hours Protection, combining minimum brightness technology, an eye-care filter for low-light settings, and dark-room display optimization, as well as Brightness Intelligence Gen2 automatic ambient light detection and brightness correction.

The RD Series is comprised of RD240Q (16:10 aspect ratio 24.1-inch), RD280U & RD280UA (3:2 28.2-inch), and RD320U & RD320UA (16:9 31.5-inch) models, with options for both ergonomic adjustability and fixed stands. Offered on the smaller 24.1- and 28.2-inch models, the productivity-oriented 3:2 and 16:10 aspect ratios accommodate more lines of code vertically, while the 16:9 31.5-inch provides ample screen real estate for copious amounts of complex code. The RD Series also features default KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) and Multi-Stream Transport technology, enabling users to daisy-chain multiple extended displays from a single USB-C port, and Display Pilot 2 software includes Shortcuts, desktop partition, application mode, software dimming, circadian mode, and more.

Committed to coding comfort and productivity as well as the community at large, BenQ professional monitors incorporate recycled materials and energy-efficient design, demonstrating BenQ's dedication to sustainability and eco-friendly practices in product development.

To learn more about RD Series monitors and feature variation among models, please visit www.benq.com.

